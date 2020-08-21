HIMSSCast: Primary care docs are adopting new tools, but maintaining the human core

In a wide-ranging discussion, Mathematica Senior Fellow Dr. Diane Rittenhouse joins host Jonah Comstock and Healthcare IT News Senior Editor Kat Jercich to talk about the unique impact of COVID-19 on primary care, how digital tools like telehealth can help, and how primary care providers can move forward in this new world. We talk about why primary care is important and how technology can only go so far in what is fundamentally a very human field. This episode is brought to you by AmWell.

