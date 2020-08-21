Global Edition
Telehealth

HIMSSCast: Primary care docs are adopting new tools, but maintaining the human core

Mathematica's Dr. Diane Rittenhouse discusses the opportunities and limitations of technology.
By Healthcare IT News
August 21, 2020
10:31 AM

In a wide-ranging discussion, Mathematica Senior Fellow Dr. Diane Rittenhouse joins host Jonah Comstock and Healthcare IT News Senior Editor Kat Jercich to talk about the unique impact of COVID-19 on primary care, how digital tools like telehealth can help, and how primary care providers can move forward in this new world. We talk about why primary care is important and how technology can only go so far in what is fundamentally a very human field. This episode is brought to you by AmWell.

 

 

Further reading:

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

Telehealth seems here to stay – so how can it be improved?

Expanding access to telehealth is a 'hundreds-of-billion-dollar question'

Effectively Implementing Telehealth in Primary Care (from Mathematica)

Saving Primary Care: Is it Time for A New National Service Corps for Primary Care Practices? (from Mathematica)

America’s Looming Primary-Care Crisis (from the New Yorker)

 

Topics: 
Telehealth

More regional news

AHA asks HHS to safeguard access to telehealth after COVID-19

By
Kat Jercich
August 21, 2020

Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies, 2020 (Source: Gartner)

Health passports, distancing tools among COVID-19 tech climbing Gartner Hype Cycle

By
Mike Miliard
August 21, 2020

Many children respond better to therapists on a telehealth screen than face to face

By
Bill Siwicki
August 21, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story
Many children respond better to therapists on a telehealth screen than face to face

Most Read

COVID-19 and the future of care delivery
'Flattening the curve' with virtual care in Australia
How wearable tech can enable seamless RPM during COVID-19
UVA pushes a pediatric telehealth platform to care for COVID-19 adults
Legislators and healthcare orgs rally in favor of bipartisan telehealth bill
RPM market will double in next five years, predict stakeholders

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Cloud Computing
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence

Video

AdventHealth feeling pandemic pinch; ICD-10 codes may miss COVID-19-related symptoms
The need for data integrity in fight against COVID-19
Lessons Sweden learned from its COVID-19 response
CIO of the Year Probst talks healthcare challenges

More Stories

L.A. health center reduces no-shows, fills empty slots via text messaging

Universal Community Health Center in South L.A.

L.A. health center reduces no-shows, fills empty slots via text messaging
Man using a laptop
Geisinger chooses VisitPay as its new digital financial platform
Telehealth consultation on a tablet
Telehealth visits have skyrocketed for older adults, but concerns remain
The need for data integrity in fight against COVID-19
Nurses 2.0 - The digital transformation of nursing
HIMSS Digital Health Indicator to help create roadmap for health Australia
Motic Digital Pathology launches telepathology program globally
Change Healthcare acquires Nucleus.io imaging platform