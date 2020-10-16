Global Edition
Connected Health

HIMSSCast: A new playbook for digital transformation in the age of COVID-19 and beyond

Paddy Padmanabhan checks in with HIMSSCast about his and Ed Marx's new book
By Healthcare IT News
October 16, 2020
11:12 AM
An old-timey microphone and radio setup represent our weekly digital health podcast

COVID-19 has accelerated a digital transformation that was already underway in hospitals across the United States. Now two healthcare experts — Paddy Padmanabhan, founder and CEO of Damo Consulting, a digital transformation advisory firm, and longtime healthcare CIO Ed Marx, now chief digital officer of HCI Group — have written a new playbook to help providers accelerate that transformation, while developing what they call a "digital road map" to help ensure lasting value from IT investments.

Healthcare IT News Executive Editor Mike Miliard sat down with Padmanabhan this week to discuss the book, the lessons therein, and other trends in healthcare, including patient engagement and the evolving role of the electronic health record. Enjoy the conversation.

 

 

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

Talking points:

  • Who should lead digital transformation in healthcare? 
  • The digital transformation road map
  • Telehealth’s role in digital transformation
  • How the pandemic is changing the landscape of virtual care
  • The growing importance of patient loyalty and patient choice
  • How the EHR is evolving
  • AI, machine learning, voice recognition, and other promising new technologies
  • Thoughts on the new info blocking rules

More about this episode:

The book: "Healthcare Digital Transformation: How Consumerism, Technology and Pandemic are Accelerating the Future"

COVID-19 digital transformation update, with Hal Wolf

ONC officials offer update on information blocking rules compliance

HITN's Technology Optimization Best Practices series

Topics: 
Connected Health

More regional news

GE Healthcare unveils new edge computing tools for clinicians

By
Mike Miliard
October 16, 2020
A man using a phone on a couch

ATA partners with ORCHA to develop approved app library

By
Kat Jercich
October 16, 2020
University Physicians’ Association Tennessee

Tennessee's University Physicians’ Association

Third-party biller boosts physician revenue by 7% with RCM and mobile pay

By
Bill Siwicki
October 16, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

University Physicians’ Association Tennessee

Tennessee's University Physicians’ Association
Third-party biller boosts physician revenue by 7% with RCM and mobile pay

Most Read

A month after CDC COVID-19 reporting change, some hospitals still have trouble
Brigham and Women's pilots new program to support provider mental health
Sound security practices key to fulfilling telehealth's promise, study shows
Motic Digital Pathology launches telepathology program globally
HHS said to reverse course, with hospitals to report COVID-19 data to CDC again
Connected health tools can play a vital role in the COVID-19 crisis

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Cloud Computing
Privacy & Security
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management

Video

Sponsored by
Dr. Ian Chuang
Leveraging digital systems and data at the point of care during COVID-19
HIMSS top stories
Government awards startup $481M for coronavirus testing; public hospitals compounding COVID-19 budget risks
Sponsored by
Thriving on the Frontlines: Making High-Quality Care Accessible Across America
Dr. Art Papier and Dr. Nada Elbuluk,VisualDX
National racial justice efforts renew focus on improving care for people of color

More Stories

HIMSS top stories
Government awards startup $481M for coronavirus testing; public hospitals compounding COVID-19 budget risks
Thriving on the Frontlines: Making High-Quality Care Accessible Across America
Korea Health Industry Development, remote medical treatment, health tech
The Korea Health Industry Development Institute lauds the ‘hope and possibilities’ of digital healthcare
cybersecurity, Medigate, operational
How hospitals can manage and protect their complex medical device landscape from attacks
Dr. Art Papier and Dr. Nada Elbuluk,VisualDX
National racial justice efforts renew focus on improving care for people of color
Senior woman attending a telehealth appointment.
CMS will reimburse for 11 new telehealth services during the public health emergency
Aletha Maybank, Ivor Horn and Ian Tong

Drs. Aletha Maybank, Ivor B. Horn and Ian Tong

Tackling racism in health takes more than data alone, say experts
Keck Hospital of USC

Keck Hospital of USC

Patient engagement enables ‘immense’ revenue savings for Keck Medicine of USC