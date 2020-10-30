HIMSSCast: Looking back at Global Health Equity Week

Last week, HIMSS held Global Health Equity Week, a week of education and action around disparities in public health. Hundreds of participants around the world attended virtual webinars and virtual marches and wrote to their governmental representatives, while HIMSS announced grants to support industry diversity and a new tech challenge, all around the theme of maternal health.

Host Jonah Comstock and MobiHealthNews Managing Editor Laura Lovett welcomed HIMSS Chief Americas Officer Denise Hines to the show to look back at the week, and look ahead to the work still to be done.

Talking points:

How National Health IT Week became Global Health Equity Week.

The (ongoing) virtual policy march.

HIMSS member engagement and participation.

The HIMSS Foundation grants to support industry diversity.

How virtual meet-ups helped convene the HIMSS community.

The Global Maternal Health Tech Challenge.

What it means to support healthcare for all.

How you can still help by joining the Global Health Equity Network.

