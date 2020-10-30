Women In Health IT

Free Newsletter
Global Edition
Women In Health IT

HIMSSCast: Looking back at Global Health Equity Week

The HIMSSCast team sat down with HIMSS Chief Americas Officer Denise Hines for a post-week analysis.
Healthcare IT News
October 30, 2020
An old-timey microphone and radio setup represent our weekly digital health podcast

Last week, HIMSS held Global Health Equity Week, a week of education and action around disparities in public health. Hundreds of participants around the world attended virtual webinars and virtual marches and wrote to their governmental representatives, while HIMSS announced grants to support industry diversity and a new tech challenge, all around the theme of maternal health.

Host Jonah Comstock and MobiHealthNews Managing Editor Laura Lovett welcomed HIMSS Chief Americas Officer Denise Hines to the show to look back at the week, and look ahead to the work still to be done.

Talking points:

  • How National Health IT Week became Global Health Equity Week.
  • The (ongoing) virtual policy march.
  • HIMSS member engagement and participation.
  • The HIMSS Foundation grants to support industry diversity.
  • How virtual meet-ups helped convene the HIMSS community.
  • The Global Maternal Health Tech Challenge.
  • What it means to support healthcare for all.
  • How you can still help by joining the Global Health Equity Network.
 

 

More related to this episode:

Join the Global Health Equity Network

Join the Virtual March

More about Global Health Equity Week

Improving outcomes for expectant Black women is focus during HIMSS Global Health Equity Week

HIMSS announces global tech challenge to improve maternal health outcomes worldwide

COVID-19 hasn't just spotlighted healthcare inequity – it's made it worse

Digital divide remains, despite big COVID-19 tech innovation

Topics: 
Women In Health IT

Women In Health ITResource Center

Women in Blockchain: Making a difference in healthcare through distributed ledger technology
View More Resources

Stay Informed

Subscribe today to receive our FREE monthly e-newsletter

Featured Contributors

Laura Lovett

Laura Lovett is Managing Editor of MobiHealthNews where she covers the intersection of healthcare and technology. She is also a contributing editor to Women in Healthcare IT at Healthcare IT News. Before coming to MobiHealthNews she worked for Gatehouse Media, where she earned a New England Newspaper Association award. Most recently Lovett won a Umass Medical Media Fellowship.  Lovett was educated at the University of East Anglia, the University of Massachusetts and Oxford University.

Susan Morse

Susan Morse is Managing Editor of Healthcare Finance and Women in Health IT contributor. You can follow her at @susanmorseHFN

Kat Jercich

Kat Jercich is the Senior Editor at Healthcare IT News. Her writing has appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, The Advocate, and others. Previously, she was Vice President and Managing Editor at Rewire.News.

Mallory Hackett

Mallory Hackett is an Associate Editor at MobiHealthNews. She is a graduate of Miami University, where she studied journalism and public health. Before joining the team, she interned at McKnight’s Long-Term Care News and McKnight’s Senior Living. She also worked for the Oxford Observer, the local newspaper in the town where she went to college, as a health reporter.

Bill Siwicki

Bill Siwicki is Features Editor of Healthcare IT News. Bill has more than 30 years of experience in journalism, with more than 18 years in healthcare IT and healthcare finance, along with extensive expertise in mobile technology.

Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.