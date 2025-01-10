HIMSSCast: A look ahead at 2025 trendlines

As is customary in January, it's time to take a look at the year ahead and offer some thoughts about what it might hold.

For healthcare, there's a lot to look forward to – with continued innovation on the information and technology fronts, challenges and opportunities around care delivery and reimbursement, ongoing cybersecurity risks and vulnerabilities, new promise for virtual care, yet-to-be-determined leadership changes for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and much more.

The editors of the HIMSS Media brands – Healthcare IT News, Healthcare Finance News and MobiHealthNews – recently joined up for a discussion about the next 12 months and what they might have in store.

Talking points:

Artificial Intelligence.

Cybersecurity.

Digital therapeutics.

Government and policy.

Interoperability.

Precision medicine.

Reimbursement and revenue cycle.

Telehealth and remote monitoring.

