HIMSSCast: A look ahead at 2025 trendlines

In the year ahead, a new president and new policies won't be the only changes in store as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, virtual care, digital therapeutics, reimbursement and more continue to evolve.
By Mike Miliard
January 10, 2025
10:20 AM

As is customary in January, it's time to take a look at the year ahead and offer some thoughts about what it might hold. 

For healthcare, there's a lot to look forward to – with continued innovation on the information and technology fronts, challenges and opportunities around care delivery and reimbursement, ongoing cybersecurity risks and vulnerabilities, new promise for virtual care, yet-to-be-determined leadership changes for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and much more.

The editors of the HIMSS Media brands – Healthcare IT News, Healthcare Finance News and MobiHealthNews – recently joined up for a discussion about the next 12 months and what they might have in store. 

 

Talking points:

  • Artificial Intelligence.

  • Cybersecurity.

  • Digital therapeutics.

  • Government and policy.

  • Interoperability.

  • Precision medicine.

  • Reimbursement and revenue cycle.

  • Telehealth and remote monitoring.

More about this episode:

2025: The 'great tech reckoning' and the 'real' AI revolution
Remote patient monitoring will boost CHF and GLP-1 care in 2025
2025: Provider organizations will embrace new AI and analytics techniques
In 2025, look for more digital-first patient engagement and data-driven decisions
What will AI do for telemedicine in 2025? More than you might think
Three for 2025: What you need to know about agentic AI, cancer informatics and data security imperatives

Topics: 
Artificial Intelligence, Connected Health, Government & Policy, Precision Medicine, Privacy & Security

More regional news

Dr. Anwar Jebran of Oak Street Health on physician burnout and AI

Reducing physician burnout requires a multifaceted approach

By
Bill Siwicki
January 10, 2025
Brian Anderson of the Coalition for Health AI

Healthcare industry aligning on AI model cards, and other innovations

By
Andrea Fox
January 10, 2025
HIMSS Logo

HIMSS launches new member benefits, with research, analytics and other resources

By
Healthcare IT News
January 10, 2025
Brian Anderson of the Coalition for Health AI
Healthcare industry aligning on AI model cards, and other innovations

China to pilot standards for virtual primary care
Hong Kong university to test four genAI models in hospitals
Discover the potential ROI of bedside telehealth
ATA calls on Congress to beat the telehealth deadline, as it preps for Trump's term
Deep dive: Exploring one of the most advanced telemedicine programs in the U.S.
HIMSS launches veterans health IT workforce program

Dr Hyun-Young Park at the South Korea National Institute of Health_HIMSS24 APAC
Managing population health through data
Matt Kull at Inova Health System_Data blocks concept Photo by BlackJack3D1/E+/Getty Images
CIO Spotlight: Matt Kull of Inova Health System
David Kirshner at LogicSource_Stethoscope on various monetary denominations Photo by Aslan Alphan/E+/Getty Images
Raising supply chain performance in healthcare
Jagadeesh Ramasamy at Narayana Health_HIMSS24 APAC
Going in-house in hospital application development

man on hospital bed
AI that identifies undiagnosed cognitive impairment could improve VBC
Sang-Heon Lee at Korea University Anam Hospital_HIMSS24 APAC
Korea University Anam Hospital to pilot LLM next year
Lai-Shiun Lai at Taichung Veterans General Hospital_HIMSS24 APAC
Saving 38,000 surgery hours, most ER beds in Taiwan
Kaiser Permanente's Dr. Daniel Yang on AI
Kaiser Permanente's new head of AI on 'two fundamental shifts' the technology will enable
Patient using behavioral health app on smartphone
NeuroFlow acquires, integrates Intermountain's behavioral health analytics model
Left hand wearing a pulse oximeter
FDA updates guidance on pulse ox devices used in healthcare
Paramedic using tablet
Explore the intersection of healthcare and agentic AI
Alice Zheng, partner at Foreground Capital
Q&A: Women's health funding in 2025