HIMSSCast: A look ahead at 2025 trendlines
As is customary in January, it's time to take a look at the year ahead and offer some thoughts about what it might hold.
For healthcare, there's a lot to look forward to – with continued innovation on the information and technology fronts, challenges and opportunities around care delivery and reimbursement, ongoing cybersecurity risks and vulnerabilities, new promise for virtual care, yet-to-be-determined leadership changes for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and much more.
The editors of the HIMSS Media brands – Healthcare IT News, Healthcare Finance News and MobiHealthNews – recently joined up for a discussion about the next 12 months and what they might have in store.
Talking points:
Artificial Intelligence.
Cybersecurity.
Digital therapeutics.
Government and policy.
Interoperability.
Precision medicine.
Reimbursement and revenue cycle.
Telehealth and remote monitoring.
More about this episode:
2025: The 'great tech reckoning' and the 'real' AI revolution
Remote patient monitoring will boost CHF and GLP-1 care in 2025
2025: Provider organizations will embrace new AI and analytics techniques
In 2025, look for more digital-first patient engagement and data-driven decisions
What will AI do for telemedicine in 2025? More than you might think
Three for 2025: What you need to know about agentic AI, cancer informatics and data security imperatives