HIMSSCast: Kidney care innovation is open for business

Drs. John Sedor and Prabir Roy-Chaudhury give an update on the government-sponsored KidneyX accelerator.
By Healthcare IT News
April 15, 2021
05:33 PM
Podcast guests Dr. John Sedor and Dr. Prabir Roy-Chaudhury

Dr. John Sedor and Dr. Prabir Roy-Chaudhury join host Jonah Comstock and Healthcare IT News Senior Editor Kat Jercich to discuss innovation in the kidney space, especially the fruits so far of the U.S. government's KidneyX innovation prizes.

Talking points:

  • What is KidneyX and what’s its mission
  • The Redesigning Dialysis prize competitions
  • The implantable kidney and patient innovation prizes
  • Why has innovation been so slow in the kidney space?
  • Health equity implications of kidney disease
  • Kidney disease's "cellphone moment"
  • Why patient-centricity is important to innovation
  • Remote monitoring and IT infrastructure for kidney care
  • What's next for KidneyX?
  • The kidney space is open for business — and seeking innovators
  • Kidney care Dr. McCoy's way

More about this episode:

The KidneyX Innovation Accelerator

HHS CTO: Opioids, open data, kidney disease are key focus areas for department

HHS, American Society of Nephrology launch Phase 2 of KidneyX project

The Fed’s plan for 2020? Bring long-awaited innovation to kidney disease

HHS, American Society of Nephrology announce $10M prize for artificial kidney

$10M artificial kidney prize now live via HHS, American Society of Nephrology

Doctor in PPE

Photo by Morsa Images/Getty Images

How COVID-19 opened a new chapter for population and public health

By
Susan Morse
April 16, 2021
MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center MemorialCare Health System mental health

MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center (Credit: MemorialCare Health System)

At MemorialCare, digital health program enables turnaround for depression patients

By
Bill Siwicki
April 16, 2021

Credit: Halo Therapeutics 

Roundup: eHealth support for African lower income countries, HIMSS hosts first CMx and more briefs

By
Sara Mageit
April 16, 2021
