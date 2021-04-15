HIMSSCast: Kidney care innovation is open for business

Dr. John Sedor and Dr. Prabir Roy-Chaudhury join host Jonah Comstock and Healthcare IT News Senior Editor Kat Jercich to discuss innovation in the kidney space, especially the fruits so far of the U.S. government's KidneyX innovation prizes.

Talking points:

What is KidneyX and what’s its mission

The Redesigning Dialysis prize competitions

The implantable kidney and patient innovation prizes

Why has innovation been so slow in the kidney space?

Health equity implications of kidney disease

Kidney disease's "cellphone moment"

Why patient-centricity is important to innovation

Remote monitoring and IT infrastructure for kidney care

What's next for KidneyX?

The kidney space is open for business — and seeking innovators

Kidney care Dr. McCoy's way

More about this episode:

