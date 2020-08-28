Global Edition
Compliance & Legal

HIMSSCast: How the USPS funding battle may affect healthcare

HIMSS Media editors discuss the politicization of the Post Office – and of healthcare agencies like the FDA, the CDC and HHS.
By Healthcare IT News
August 28, 2020
11:17 AM

HIMSSCast host Jonah Comstock convenes a panel of HIMSS Media editors – HITN Senior Editor Kat Jercich, MobiHealthNews Associate Editor Dave Muoio and HFN Associate Editor Jeff Lagasse – to discuss recent delivery slowdowns at the Post Office and how they have and haven't affected healthcare stakeholders, including startups and patients. The team also looks into the broader trend of the politicization of traditionally apolitical government agencies and how that could affect public faith in COVID-19 treatments or vaccines.

 

More about this episode:

USPS service delays are hitting some mail-order pharmacies and telehealth platforms harder than others

Mail delays may affect medication supply for nearly 1 in 4 Americans over 50

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's full testimony (C-SPAN)

The Package Coalition homepage

AI-assisted EHR documentation will need human help

By
Kat Jercich
August 28, 2020

Konica Minolta pays $500K to settle EHR whistleblower case

By
Mike Miliard
August 28, 2020
Telehealth keeps I/DD patients close with their docs during pandemic

Jackie Fahey, director of clinic services at The Arc Madison Cortland in Oneida, New York.

Telehealth keeps I/DD patients close with their docs during pandemic

By
Bill Siwicki
August 28, 2020
AI-assisted EHR documentation will need human help

Hundreds of industry groups call on Congress to advance permanent telehealth reform
ONC releases updated recommendations for pediatric health IT
Hasty rush to cloud hosting during COVID-19 crisis could set stage for 'cyberpandemic'
At ONC Tech Forum, Rucker touts value of HIEs in COVID-19 response
Microsoft offers tools to protect patient data amid heightened COVID-19 security threats
OCR warns hospitals of HIPAA compliance scams

Scientists collaborate over new COVID-19 data portal

Credit: Malaffi

Global healthcare needs to speak a common language to tackle the challenge of COVID-19
Surgeons putting on gloves
COVID-19 highlights need for more efficient and safer hospital communications
OCR amends HIPAA Privacy Rule guidance for convalescent plasma
Vast majority of specialists increased use of telehealth tech during COVID-19 pandemic
Mayo Clinic and Google: COVID-19 shows the importance of data liquidity

Nevada's vast geography makes conventionally delivered therapy a tremendous challenge. COVID-19 makes that challenge that much more difficult.

Behavioral health clinic uses telehealth to expand its reach to vulnerable patients
MITRE working with Nuance and Mayo Clinic on AI and automation for clinical datasets