HIMSSCast: How the USPS funding battle may affect healthcare

HIMSSCast host Jonah Comstock convenes a panel of HIMSS Media editors – HITN Senior Editor Kat Jercich, MobiHealthNews Associate Editor Dave Muoio and HFN Associate Editor Jeff Lagasse – to discuss recent delivery slowdowns at the Post Office and how they have and haven't affected healthcare stakeholders, including startups and patients. The team also looks into the broader trend of the politicization of traditionally apolitical government agencies and how that could affect public faith in COVID-19 treatments or vaccines.

More about this episode:

