HIMSSCast: How providers and payers should be preparing for new info blocking and patient access rules
Healthcare IT News Executive Editor Mike Miliard and Healthcare Finance News Managing Editor Susan Morse welcome guest Jeff Coughlin, senior director of federal and state affairs at HIMSS to revisit our discussion of the groundbreaking information blocking rules that dropped back in February — and go into effect November 5th.
TALKING POINTS:
- What the rules do and how the ONC and CMS rules differ
- Why the rules are important
- How providers and payers have responded since the rules dropped
- How these rules could have improved the COVID-19 response
- What providers and payers should be doing right now to get ready for the November 5 compliance date
- Looking ahead to a possible new HIPAA rule this fall
