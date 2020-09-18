HIMSSCast: How providers and payers should be preparing for new info blocking and patient access rules

Healthcare IT News Executive Editor Mike Miliard and Healthcare Finance News Managing Editor Susan Morse welcome guest Jeff Coughlin, senior director of federal and state affairs at HIMSS to revisit our discussion of the groundbreaking information blocking rules that dropped back in February — and go into effect November 5th.

TALKING POINTS:

What the rules do and how the ONC and CMS rules differ

Why the rules are important

How providers and payers have responded since the rules dropped

How these rules could have improved the COVID-19 response

What providers and payers should be doing right now to get ready for the November 5 compliance date

Looking ahead to a possible new HIPAA rule this fall

MORE ABOUT THIS EPISODE:

What providers, payers, and tech developers should know about sweeping new patient access rules

HHS publishes final regs on info blocking, interoperability

With info blocking rules, concerns for patient privacy, small practices

CMS final rule poses big hurdles for payers

COVID-19 highlights the importance of ONC info blocking rules, says Rucker

Final rules on info blocking pose multiple challenges – but also big opportunities

CMS releases final and proposed rules on price transparency bound to get provider and payer pushback

Price transparency, still up in the air, not likely to reduce costs