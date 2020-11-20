HIMSSCast: How one senior living community used CARES Act funds to jumpstart remote patient monitoring

The COVID-19 crisis has spurred all kinds of technical innovation, not just virtual visits. For United Methodist Communities in Neptune, New Jersey, the pandemic gave them the opportunity, and the necessity, to launch a remote monitoring program, starting with fall detection, that has led to an 80% reduction in falls.

On today's episode host Jonah Comstock welcomes Larry Carlson, CEO of UMC, to look back at that experience and look ahead to the future of remote patient monitoring at UMC.

