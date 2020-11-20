Global Edition
HIMSSCast: How one senior living community used CARES Act funds to jumpstart remote patient monitoring

At United Methodist Communities in Neptune, New Jersey, a new RPM program has led to an 80% reduction in falls.
November 20, 2020
The COVID-19 crisis has spurred all kinds of technical innovation, not just virtual visits. For United Methodist Communities in Neptune, New Jersey, the pandemic gave them the opportunity, and the necessity, to launch a remote monitoring program, starting with fall detection, that has led to an 80% reduction in falls.

On today's episode host Jonah Comstock welcomes Larry Carlson, CEO of UMC, to look back at that experience and look ahead to the future of remote patient monitoring at UMC.

United Methodist Communities has early successes with telehealth and RPM

A guide to connected health device and remote patient monitoring vendors

Hospitals get additional $20 billion infusion of CARES Act funds

How fall detection is moving beyond the pendant

Government & Policy, Quality and Safety, Telehealth

