HIMSSCast: HIPAA Privacy Rule proposed changes - What they mean and what to expect

Healthcare lawyer Matt Fisher breaks down how the changes could affect patient privacy and access.
By Healthcare IT News
December 21, 2020
03:44 PM
Guest Matt Fisher in front of an old-timey microphone and radio setup represents our weekly digital health podcast.

Healthcare IT News Executive Editor Mike Miliard speaks with Matthew Fisher, a partner at Mirick O'Connell and a specialist in healthcare law, about the proposed HIPAA rule changes. They discuss the content of the rules, what effect they're likely to have and the timing of the rules as the presidential administration changes over.

This will be the last episode of the year. We'll be back with more podcasts in 2021.

Talking points: 

  • How big are these changes?
  • How the right of access is being strengthened
  • Alignment with the info-blocking rules
  • Expanded definitions for care coordination and care management
  • The extent to which the rule is playing catch-up with current practices
  • Reducing HIPAA’s role as a blocker of legitimate information access
  • The impact of the new rules on HIPAA’s privacy protections
  • The timing of this announcement and the presidential transition
  • Advice for providers and vendors
 

 

More about this episode:

HHS floats major changes to HIPAA Privacy Rule

OCR issues guidance on disclosure of protected info using health information exchanges

Is HIPAA outdated? AHIMA questions whether law is keeping pace with change

HIPAA update inches closer to reality

Three ways providers get HIPAA right of access wrong

HIPAA right of access: In what looks like a new trend, another costly settlement

How to solve the 'Goldilocks' dilemma of health data sharing?

