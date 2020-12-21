HIMSSCast: HIPAA Privacy Rule proposed changes - What they mean and what to expect
Healthcare IT News Executive Editor Mike Miliard speaks with Matthew Fisher, a partner at Mirick O'Connell and a specialist in healthcare law, about the proposed HIPAA rule changes. They discuss the content of the rules, what effect they're likely to have and the timing of the rules as the presidential administration changes over.
This will be the last episode of the year. We'll be back with more podcasts in 2021.
Talking points:
- How big are these changes?
- How the right of access is being strengthened
- Alignment with the info-blocking rules
- Expanded definitions for care coordination and care management
- The extent to which the rule is playing catch-up with current practices
- Reducing HIPAA’s role as a blocker of legitimate information access
- The impact of the new rules on HIPAA’s privacy protections
- The timing of this announcement and the presidential transition
- Advice for providers and vendors
