Global Edition
Network Infrastructure

HIMSSCast: Edge Computing 101 – with Tao Zhang

NIST's Tao Zhang joins HIMSSCast for a primer on edge computing and its implications for healthcare and cybersecurity.
By Healthcare IT News
May 07, 2021
12:48 PM

Tao Zhang, manager of emerging network technologies at NIST

Photoillustration: Jonah Comstock

While the last five years have seen computing move from local networks to the cloud, especially in healthcare, the trend of edge computing is seeing organizations move back to move forward: Moving key computing and intelligence back to the point of care while still retaining the benefits of cloud computing.

This not only reduces latency, which can be especially important for healthcare, but also has important implications for privacy and security.

On today's episode, we welcome Tao Zhang, an IEEE Fellow and manager of emerging network technologies at NIST, to give us a primer on edge computing, and explain what it can do for healthcare organizations.

This podcast is brought to you by Aruba Networks.

Like what you hear? Subscribe to the podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify or Google Play!

 

 

Talking points:

  • What is edge computing and why is it gaining traction now?
  • Striking the balance between the edge and the cloud.
  • The history of edge computing.
  • Why the healthcare space is turning to edge computing.
  • Security implications of edge computing for IoT.
  • Downsides to edge computing.
  • More edge computing use cases. 
  • Tips for adopting edge computing.
  • What next for edge computing? Edge and AI.

More about this episode:

NIST Resources

Hospitals embracing IoT must be prepared to secure a decentralized environment

Striking a balance between medical device security and innovation

GE Healthcare unveils new edge computing tools for clinicians

Nvidia launches AI edge computing platform

Tech Optimization: Medical device and IoT operating secrets

How Vail Health ensures consistent medical device security and firmware patching

Topics: 
Network Infrastructure

More regional news

A doctor manually taking notes

Reported ransomware attack leads to weeks of Aprima EHR outages

By
Kat Jercich
May 07, 2021
A doctor looking at a tablet

Mayo Clinic trial signals potential for AI-guided heart disease detection

By
Kat Jercich
May 07, 2021
Telehealth with Twilio banner

Programmable Video Platform Enhances Long-Term Telehealth Strategy

May 07, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

executives strategy meeting, CIOs
IT execs talk new strategies for analytics, patient engagement, telehealth and more

Most Read

Aspire Health Partners upgrades network and adds RPM to handle telehealth needs
Big uptick in bot traffic jeopardizes vaccine appointments
Telehealth and RPM are improving care at Tanner Health System
Kaiser Permanente appoints Diane Comer as new CTIO
How a natural disaster spurred one provider to optimize its IT with managed services
Biden outlines health IT funding priorities

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Interoperability
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Population Health
Privacy & Security

Video

HIMSS Media top stories
US eyeing herd immunity; ransomware wave hitting healthcare hard
Franka Cadée, president of the International Confederation of Midwives
Employing digital tools without sacrificing compassionate care
Johns Hopkins Medicine's Darren Lacey
One CISO's perspective on new risk mitigation strategies
Philips CMO Dr. Atul Gupta
COVID-19 is catalyst for innovation in delivery of care

More Stories

WHO, innovation, pandemic, covid-19
WHO, Germany launch a global ‘pandemic and epidemic...
Franka Cadée, president of the International Confederation of Midwives
Employing digital tools without sacrificing compassionate care
IQVIA, Saudi, AI, data
IQVIA partners with Saudi Data and Artificial...
A person having a consultation with a medical professional on a tablet.
Australia extends telehealth services provision until...
A person texting on their phone
Amazon Care providing app-based health service to Precor employees, says Insider
Cerner headquarters in Kansas City
Cerner to search for new CEO
A person talking to a doctor via telehealth call
Majority of healthcare decision-makers prioritize virtual care delivery, says Philips report
Callen-Lorde telehealth
Telehealth tech and FCC grant help clinic maintain visit volume