HIMSSCast: Cybersecurity is out of the basement and into the spotlight

HITN and HFN editors Mike Miliard and Susan Morse join host Jonah Comstock for an onsite recap of the HIMSS Healthcare Security Forum in Boston this week, describing trends, lessons and how the demands of healthcare security are evolving.
By Healthcare IT News
December 12, 2019
03:06 PM

Other coverage from the Healthcare Security Forum:

What we learned at the HIMSS Healthcare Security Forum

Machine learning, AI, telemedicine and other technologies will pose data security risks, says Dr. John Halamka

Former Twitter CISO: Biggest cybersecurity threats are old problems, not new ones

Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms

HHS cybersecurity leader describes the active threats on agency's radar

Managing risk in a hyper-outsourcing world requires facilitating good vendor relationships

Hospitals embracing IoT must be prepared to secure a decentralized environment

Topics: 
Privacy & Security

