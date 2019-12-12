HIMSSCast: Cybersecurity is out of the basement and into the spotlight
HITN and HFN editors Mike Miliard and Susan Morse join host Jonah Comstock for an onsite recap of the HIMSS Healthcare Security Forum in Boston this week, describing trends, lessons and how the demands of healthcare security are evolving.
Other coverage from the Healthcare Security Forum:
What we learned at the HIMSS Healthcare Security Forum
Machine learning, AI, telemedicine and other technologies will pose data security risks, says Dr. John Halamka
Former Twitter CISO: Biggest cybersecurity threats are old problems, not new ones
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
HHS cybersecurity leader describes the active threats on agency's radar
Managing risk in a hyper-outsourcing world requires facilitating good vendor relationships
Hospitals embracing IoT must be prepared to secure a decentralized environment
Topics:Privacy & Security
More regional news
December 13, 2019
December 12, 2019
December 12, 2019