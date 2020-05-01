HIMSSCast: Cybersecurity implications of COVID-19
As healthcare systems around the world battle COVID-19, they haven't stopped fighting another battle: the constant struggle against hackers and other security threats. On this episode of HIMSSCast, host Jonah Comstock talks to Healthcare IT News Executive Editor Mike Miliard about cybersecurity in the age of COVID-19. They also catch up on the ONC info-blocking rules that dropped in March, and how the pandemic has illustrated the importance of those regulatory changes.
