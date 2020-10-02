HIMSSCast: COVID-19 digital transformation update, with Hal Wolf

On a very special episode of HIMSSCast, host Jonah Comstock welcomes HIMSS CEO Hal Wolf to talk about his experiences, HIMSS' experiences, and what he's observed in the industry more broadly in the first eight months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking points:

What HIMSS is all about.

How COVID has spurred digital transformation in healthcare.

The Global Consortium for eHealth Interoperability.

The Global Health Equity Network.

How HIMSS is working to make sure no one’s left behind.

What we’ve learned about healthcare regulation.

Health beyond borders.

The importance of just-in-time information.

Preparing for the next pandemic.

Supply chain management.

Envisioning change through people, processes, and technology.

More about this episode:

How health systems worldwide can build and benchmark their digital maturity

HIMSS, in statement on racial inequity, pledges to 'drive meaningful change'

Responding to COVID-19 with innovation, cultural change, redesigning healthcare strategies

'Global standards with local implementations'

Global Health Equity Network

Global Consortium for eHealth Interoperability