HIMSSCast: Common pitfalls of healthcare connectivity and what to do about them

Telehealth is here to stay, and it's dramatically changing the healthcare landscape. But can be no telehealth, no virtual visits, and no remote patient monitoring without reliable, secure connectivity – and that's not something to take for granted.

On today's HIMSSCast, host Jonah Comstock talks to Kajeet's Director of Strategy, Dominic Marcellino, about some of the different roadblocks to secure, reliable connectivity and how to approach tackling them.

This episode was created in collaboration with sponsor Kajeet.

HIMSS20 Digital Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

Talking points:

Dominic’s journey to Kajeet and healthcare IoT.

Common healthcare connectivity pitfalls.

Connectivity in the consumer world vs the enterprise world.

The importance of patient and provider user experience.

What to do when patients lack necessary connectivity infrastructure?

The current state of health data interoperability.

A lot of things have to line up for remote monitoring to work well.

Making health data not just readable, but useful.

How to maintain security in IoT connectivity.

The relationship between security and HIPAA-compliance.

Dominic’s advice for providers.

More about this episode:

'The health system of the future will be consumer-centric, wellness-oriented and digitally connected'

Pandemic-era burnout: How EHR vendors are redesigning UI and UX to battle stress

Interoperability consortium an 'even higher priority' post-pandemic

Cerner expands tools available for rural hospital clinical trials

Endpoint security is vital, even as 'the definition of endpoint itself has changed'

Mount Sinai-linked computer pads keep patients at home during COVID-19