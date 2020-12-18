Global Edition
Telehealth

HIMSSCast: Common pitfalls of healthcare connectivity and what to do about them

Telehealth relies on reliable, secure connectivity — and that's not something we can take for granted.
By Healthcare IT News
December 18, 2020
09:24 AM
A microphone and radio

Telehealth is here to stay, and it's dramatically changing the healthcare landscape. But can be no telehealth, no virtual visits, and no remote patient monitoring without reliable, secure connectivity – and that's not something to take for granted.

On today's HIMSSCast, host Jonah Comstock talks to Kajeet's Director of Strategy, Dominic Marcellino, about some of the different roadblocks to secure, reliable connectivity and how to approach tackling them. 

This episode was created in collaboration with sponsor Kajeet.

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>
 

Talking points:

  • Dominic’s journey to Kajeet and healthcare IoT.
  • Common healthcare connectivity pitfalls.
  • Connectivity in the consumer world vs the enterprise world.
  • The importance of patient and provider user experience.
  • What to do when patients lack necessary connectivity infrastructure?
  • The current state of health data interoperability.
  • A lot of things have to line up for remote monitoring to work well.
  • Making health data not just readable, but useful.
  • How to maintain security in IoT connectivity.
  • The relationship between security and HIPAA-compliance.
  • Dominic’s advice for providers.

More about this episode:

'The health system of the future will be consumer-centric, wellness-oriented and digitally connected'

Pandemic-era burnout: How EHR vendors are redesigning UI and UX to battle stress

Interoperability consortium an 'even higher priority' post-pandemic

Cerner expands tools available for rural hospital clinical trials

Endpoint security is vital, even as 'the definition of endpoint itself has changed'

Mount Sinai-linked computer pads keep patients at home during COVID-19

Topics: 
Interoperability, Patient Engagement, Privacy & Security, Telehealth

More regional news

Roger Severino

OCR Director Roger Severino (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty)

OCR issues guidance on disclosure of protected info using health information exchanges

By
Kat Jercich
December 18, 2020
A fingertip pulse oximeter

A fingertip pulse oximeter by Thinkpaul, licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0

Pulse oximeters may be less accurate for Black patients

By
Kat Jercich
December 18, 2020
Grady Health System telehealth

Grady Health System

Grady Health System gets through 2020 with Epic-linked telehealth and RPM

By
Bill Siwicki
December 18, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

Roger Severino

OCR Director Roger Severino (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty)
OCR issues guidance on disclosure of protected info using health information exchanges

Most Read

Insurance Verification Technology Prevents Errors that Cause Costly Denials
Allscripts files trademark lawsuit against telemed platform CarePortMD
Cambridge University Hospitals NHS foundation trust achieves EMRAM Stage 7
From Zoom to full EHR-integrated telemedicine on $245,000
Healthcare C-suite bullish on AI, telehealth
AI and machine learning: A gift, and a curse, for cybersecurity

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Analytics
Interoperability
Artificial Intelligence

Webinars

More Webinars

Innovation Pulse
Quality and Safety
Privacy & Security

Video

HIMSS Media top stories
'Cozy Bear' hackers victimize NIH; CDC provides vaccine preparedness funding
Healthcare leaders compare Italy and Germany's response to COVID-19
HIMSS President and CEO Hal Wolf
2020: Why it has been the year of healthcare IT disruption
Sponsored by
Armor Chief Security Officer Chris Stouff
Threat actors targeting midsize health organizations

More Stories

What healthcare orgs should be doing in response to the SolarWinds breach
Healthcare leaders compare Italy and Germany's response to COVID-19
HIMSS President and CEO Hal Wolf
2020: Why it has been the year of healthcare IT disruption
Amazon plans to provide health services to workers at other companies, says BI
Armor Chief Security Officer Chris Stouff
Threat actors targeting midsize health organizations
Doctor screens predictions 2021
Here are the major issues facing healthcare in 2021, according to PwC
Telehealth poses big cybersecurity dangers, Harvard researchers warn
Hands on a keyboard before a computer screen
Top 10 privacy and security stories of 2020