HIMSSCast: "Building Connected Communities of Care"

Host Jonah Comstock talks to Dr. Steve Miff and Dr. Keith Kosel, authors of a new book from the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation.
March 20, 2020
"Building Connected Communities of Care: The Playbook for Streamlining Effective Coordination Between Medical and Community-Based Organizations”. With each chapter addressing a different stakeholder, the book is a practical guide for making digital health technology work for improved population health and community care.

Get the book here.

