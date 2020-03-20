HIMSSCast: "Building Connected Communities of Care"
Host Jonah Comstock talks to Dr. Steve Miff and Dr. Keith Kosel, authors of a new book from the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation.
"Building Connected Communities of Care: The Playbook for Streamlining Effective Coordination Between Medical and Community-Based Organizations”. With each chapter addressing a different stakeholder, the book is a practical guide for making digital health technology work for improved population health and community care.
Topics:Population Health
March 20, 2020
