HIMSSCast: Beyond HIPAA and GDPR: The next frontiers of healthcare privacy and security

Where we are with healthcare privacy and security and where we need to go.
By Healthcare IT News
December 04, 2020
09:09 AM
On today's HIMSSCast, host Jonah Comstock sits down with Gabe Gumbs, head of product strategy and innovation at Spirion about his experiences with, and views on, data security and privacy. Gabe and Jonah talk about the difference between privacy and security, when to focus more on one or the other, the advantages healthcare has in this realm, and the challenges it is still facing.

Talking points:

  • Healthcare’s edge in security: experience with privacy.
  • Privacy vs. security: Which one is important for what data?
  • The state of privacy and security regulation, and where it might go.
  • What personal information should be private?
  • Does the United States need its own GDPR?
  • Privacy concerns around COVID-19 contact tracing.
  • The limits of de-identification.
  • Data security trends for healthcare providers.
  • How to prepare for ransomware attacks.
  • The paradox of compromise.

More about this episode:

Gabe's podcast "Privacy Please"

Protect what matters most — patient information (Spirion whitepaper)

Major security incidents are the new normal for hospitals and health systems

Cybercriminals seek to take advantage of rapid telehealth scale-up

HHS: More than 2M patients affected by breaches reported in October

FBI, HHS warn of 'increased and imminent' cyber threat to hospitals

Contact tracing tech sparks privacy concerns, but most consumers and IT experts still support its use

Topics: 
Privacy & Security

