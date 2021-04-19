Global Edition
HIMSS21

HIMSS21 here before you know it – start planning now

The weather won't be the only thing hot in Las Vegas this August as the in-person HIMSS Global Conference & Exhibition convenes healthcare changemakers from around the world.
By Healthcare IT News
April 19, 2021
11:01 AM

(Photo: David Vives/Pexels)

The HIMSS Global Conference & Exhibition is scheduled for the in-person experience we all remember and love – with some extra health and safety considerations added to the mix – from Aug. 9-13 at the Sands Expo Convention Center in Las Vegas.

There will be a robust slate of pre-conference symposia for those who choose to attend – not just old favorites like the Healthcare Cybersecurity Forum and the Nursing Informatics Symposium, but new areas of exploration including the Clinically Integrated Supply Chain Symposium and the Global Health Equity Symposium.

Hundreds of exhibitors will be there – from athenahealth to ZyDoc – and the opportunities for education are abundant.

Various specialty pavilions will be buzzing with activity just as in years past. To name just a few: Cybersecurity Command Center, Federal Health Pavilion, the Market Debut Stage, the new Startup Park at Innovation Live and, of course, the perennial HIMSS Interoperability Showcase.

And there will be an array of education sessions all week across the whole breadth of health IT disciplines: AI and machine learning, bioinformatics, cybersecurity, data science, interoperability, population health and SDOH, precision medicine, telehealth, user-centered design, value-based care and much more.

New this year will be an education track titled Pandemic Response.

As HIMSS explains, "With COVID-19, we all are experiencing an unprecedented time for our healthcare community, our nation and our world. And as history often repeats itself, this may not be the last pandemic that we experience. With global disruption across every aspect of patient care, explore how technology has enabled the healthcare ecosystem to navigate this new, global normal."

To that point, HIMSS has been active in developing rigorous health and safety protocols for HIMSS21.

"Given the evolving nature of the vaccine rollout, current environment, global considerations, and more, these conversations and decisions are fluid," officials said. "We expect that the planning and protocols will change over time, and our plans are built with that evolution in mind."

HIMSS says it will implement specific guidelines appropriate to the circumstances as they exist in August and will provide further details closer to the conference.

Check back here or at HIMSS.org/global-conference to keep up-to-date in the months ahead.

Topics: 
HIMSS21

