Global Edition
HIMSS21

HIMSS21 Digital offers unique user experience

The supplemental online program – with hours full of keynotes and education sessions – is not a livestream of the in-person show but something value-additive.
By Healthcare IT News
April 21, 2021
01:07 PM
(Photo: Vojtech Okenka from Pexels)

As an extension of the HIMSS Global Conference and Exhibition this August, you can also get an enriching and unique online experience.

With the HIMSS21 Digital program, you'll have the option to connect with healthcare information and technology experts and thought leaders from the world over via a digital environment.

The content of HIMSS21 Digital – more than 40 hours of it in total – is a unique augmentation of HIMSS21, not a duplication or livestream of onsite presentations.

Delivered on a flexible and intuitive web platform, Aug. 9-12, the online program will feature an array of high-level keynotes, news briefings and other industry highlights, policy updates, impactful and outcomes-focused education sessions, and purposeful networking opportunities.

Special care has been taken to keep sponsorships limited and integrated, with the goal of encouraging a more organic interaction between attendees and sponsors.

With the plan to beam online-only updates from an anchor desk in Las Vegas, the goal of the HIMSS21 Digital component is to complement the live event with its own unique content while also channeling the energy of the show.

On-demand access will be available on the new HIMSS platform during the global conference and 45 days afterward.

The program is still being populated. Check back here and at HIMSS21 Digital in the weeks ahead for updates and announcements.

Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS publication.

Topics: 
HIMSS21

More regional news

(Photo: Monica Silvestre from Pexels)

With UpNext, HIMSS spotlights 'products that solve problems'

By
Healthcare IT News
April 21, 2021
A person holding an open binder

(Photo by Ono Kosuki from Pexels)

Congressional watchdog issues recommendations for VA IT system overhaul

By
Kat Jercich
April 21, 2021
Dr Muhammad Ali Chaudhry Emerging Health International

Dr. Muhammad Ali Chaudhry, CEO of Emerging Health International. (Credit: Emerging Health International)

Hospitals and health systems post-pandemic, and how to prepare for future outbreaks

By
Bill Siwicki
April 21, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

telehealth telemedicine virtual care

(Credit: Anna Shvets/Pexels)
How do providers strike the right balance between in-person care and telehealth?

Most Read

HIMSS21 here before you know it: Start planning now
With UpNext, HIMSS spotlights 'products that solve problems'

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Interoperability
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Population Health
Privacy & Security

Video

Cybersecurity state of the industry: A look at emerging threats
HealthEC CIO Sita Kapoor
Pop Health 4.0: What it is and where population health is heading
HIMSS Media top stories
CDC, FDA pause J&J vaccine; Mayo Clinic rolls out remote diagnostics platform
Sponsored by
Amaresh Tripathy, global analytics leader at Genpact
Healthcare's journey into the digital age

More Stories

Macon Community Hospital Lafayette Tennessee RCM

Macon Community Hospital in Lafayette, Tennessee. (Credit: Macon Community Hospital)

Macon Community Hospital slashes A/R days from 57 to 37 with Cerner RCM
A doctor examines coronary images while a patient is on video screen

(Photo by Yoshiyoshi Hirokawa/Getty Images)

Amazon-powered Data Fusion Center could shed light on who isn't using telehealth – and why
HealthEC CIO Sita Kapoor
Pop Health 4.0: What it is and where population health is heading
Vaccination programme, COVID-19, coronavirus

(Photo by Darla Williams/ Getty Images) 

HIMSS offers recommendations on the role of digital health in vaccine distribution
COVID-19, NHS

(Photo by Sturti/ Getty Images) 

David Cameron lobbied for NHS staff's personal data
A pile of binders

(Photo via PixaBay)

FDA amends 8 classification regs in response to Cures Act
Preferred Behavioral Health Group telehealth

(Credit: Preferred Behavioral Health Group)

How one health system moved 85% of its services to telehealth
A person in scrubs appears on a laptop screen

(Photo by Edwin Tan/Getty Images)

Optum now offering virtual care nationwide, execs say