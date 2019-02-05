HIMSS19: A short guide to regional workshops

Representatives from more than 80 countries will discuss the latest trends, opportunities and roadblocks in healthcare IT.
By Leontina Postelnicu
February 05, 2019
11:54 AM
In a few days, healthcare IT stakeholders from more than 80 countries will meet in Orlando for the HIMSS19 global conference, where they will follow a packed agenda covering developments from a variety of regions, from South and Central America to Europe, Asia Pacific or Greater China.

Starting with the Middle East Summit on Monday, the regional workshop will see delegates focus on the training needed to upskill staff, based on a commitment in the region to invest in developing an "empowered and engaged eHealth workforce”. 

The beginning of the week will also see HIMSS, parent company of Healthcare IT News, take its CXO International Dialogue concept, initially launched in Singapore, global, which will tackle the impact of the democratisation of healthcare on the workforce. It will be hosted by HIMSS Chief Clinical Officer and Senior Advisor for Public Health England Dr Charles Alessi. 

The following day, experts from Latin America will meet in a summit that will be followed by the conference’s annual International Reception, a staple element for delegates looking to connect with thought leaders from across the globe.

On Wednesday, the AsiaPac Forum will propose a “roadmap for value-based healthcare”, and the Brazil Summit will offer an opportunity to learn about the latest innovations in the market.

After having the largest number of hospitals validated at Stage 7 of the EMRAM outside the US, the Greater China Summit will focus on digital maturity, and, turning to Europe, the HIMSS Nordic, French, Swedish and Dutch communities will discuss issues around interoperability, data governance and policy, subjects identified by HIMSS in its first annual predictions report as key trends for 2019.

The Nordic community will present their views during the Interoperability Showcase, following a recent announcement from the European Commission that Finnish citizens are now able to go to pharmacies in Estonia and pick up medicines prescribed electronically by their doctors back home.

Representatives from international regions will be interviewed by the HIMSS Media team of editors and reports on-site for HIMSS TV, in a programme that will be hosted by healthcare entrepreneur and patient advocate Kate Milliken.

But before the conference starts, you should watch this guide to surviving the week from Healthcare IT News Editor-in-Chief Tom Sullivan.  

 

 

HIMSS19 Preview

An inside look at the innovation, education, technology, networking and key events at the HIMSS19 global conference in Orlando.

 

HIMSS19
