At HIMSS19, HSBlox will debut blockchain tech for clinical trials

Health IT vendor HSBlox will debut at HIMSS19 its new Digital Sample Manager system, which leverages Blockchain distributed ledger technology to bring improved visibility, transparency and tracking to the chain of custody in clinical trials.

The system provides end-to-end sample tracking and real-time status updates to all chain of custody entities, helping eliminate issues with lost samples and the ensuing loss of revenue, according to HSBlox.

Digital Sample Manager provides sample tracking that ensures a streamlined and transparent process with multiple participants, as well as real-time status updates that can be tracked efficiently and eliminate lost sample issues, the vendor added.

Additionally, receipt acknowledgement, reporting and reconciliation – along with standardization of the complete process – minimize the need for changes to existing workflows, the vendor said.

“During clinical trials, multiple biological samples are collected, usually at various clinical trial sites over an extended period of time,” said Lynn Carroll, chief of strategy and operations at HSBlox. “Flawless management of the chain of custody is critical because correct handling has a significant impact on both the course and the results of clinical trials.”

HSBlox will be focusing on a few health IT trends at HIMSS19.

“We will talk about revenue cycle touchpoints – particularly as they relate to value-based reimbursement programs – and that they will continue to grow,” Carroll said. “Patient integration – including the incorporation of edge data, both device generated and patient generated – will continue to advance population health and quality initiatives.”

The melding of artificial intelligence and machine learning with distributed ledger technology smart contracts will continue to push real-time capabilities throughout the healthcare ecosystem, he added.

“Blockchain implementations in healthcare are real and are providing significant improvements in the permissioned dissemination of real-time data across the continuum of care,” he said. “Operationally, distributed ledgers and smart contracts can automate workflows and increase real-time transparencies for patients.”

