At HIMSS19, HSBlox will debut blockchain tech for clinical trials

Digital Sample Manager leverages distributed ledger technology to bring improved visibility, transparency and tracking to the chain of custody in clinical trials.
By Bill Siwicki
January 10, 2019
12:41 PM
Share
At HIMSS19, HSBlox will debut blockchain tech for clinical trials

Health IT vendor HSBlox will debut at HIMSS19 its new Digital Sample Manager system, which leverages Blockchain distributed ledger technology to bring improved visibility, transparency and tracking to the chain of custody in clinical trials.

The system provides end-to-end sample tracking and real-time status updates to all chain of custody entities, helping eliminate issues with lost samples and the ensuing loss of revenue, according to HSBlox.

Digital Sample Manager provides sample tracking that ensures a streamlined and transparent process with multiple participants, as well as real-time status updates that can be tracked efficiently and eliminate lost sample issues, the vendor added.

Additionally, receipt acknowledgement, reporting and reconciliation – along with standardization of the complete process – minimize the need for changes to existing workflows, the vendor said.

“During clinical trials, multiple biological samples are collected, usually at various clinical trial sites over an extended period of time,” said Lynn Carroll, chief of strategy and operations at HSBlox. “Flawless management of the chain of custody is critical because correct handling has a significant impact on both the course and the results of clinical trials.”

HSBlox will be focusing on a few health IT trends at HIMSS19.

"Blockchain implementations in healthcare are real and are providing significant improvements in the permissioned dissemination of real-time data across the continuum of care."

Lynn Carroll, HSBlox

“We will talk about revenue cycle touchpoints – particularly as they relate to value-based reimbursement programs – and that they will continue to grow,” Carroll said. “Patient integration – including the incorporation of edge data, both device generated and patient generated – will continue to advance population health and quality initiatives.”

The melding of artificial intelligence and machine learning with distributed ledger technology smart contracts will continue to push real-time capabilities throughout the healthcare ecosystem, he added.

“Blockchain implementations in healthcare are real and are providing significant improvements in the permissioned dissemination of real-time data across the continuum of care,” he said. “Operationally, distributed ledgers and smart contracts can automate workflows and increase real-time transparencies for patients.”

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT
Email the writer: bill.siwicki@himssmedia.com

HIMSS19 Preview

An inside look at the innovation, education, technology, networking and key events at the HIMSS19 global conference in Orlando.

Topics: 
Clinical, HIMSS19, Quality and Safety
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Top Story
HIMSS19 pre-conference events to focus on AI, cloud, patient engagement, precision medicine, pharma and revenue cycle

Most Read

These 10 hospitals scored an 'F', pose greatest risk to patients, Leapfrog says
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records
5 ways hospitals can use data analytics

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Data Warehousing
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Patient Engagement

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Population Health
Cloud Computing

Video

From patient to healthcare provider
Digital technology improving dental services
AMA's Michael Hodgkins on how to solve the connected care problem
Verizon’s Nancy Green
IT pros need flexibility amid disruption in healthcare

More Stories

Excel Medical Epic
Excel Medical delivers new MDI solution for Epic’s EHR
Doctor talking to patient.
TGen’s precision medicine multi-cloud ecosystem: turning genomic research into clinical reality
Dell EMC exec on multi-cloud frameworks, IoT
Verizon’s Nancy Green
IT pros need flexibility amid disruption in healthcare
Maria Lensing, vice president of global healthcare solutions at AT&T
Taking advantage of 50 billion connected devices by 2020
Experian, Change Healthcare collaborating on identity management
Rush to become first 5G hospital system in U.S.
IBM partners with Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research