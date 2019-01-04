HIMSS19 to feature inaugural Pharma Forum

Healthcare IT News owner HIMSS announced that it will host the first-ever Pharma Forum at HIMSS19 in Orlando.

The central question the event hopes to address: What can the industry learn from early-stage partnerships between pharma, providers and payers?

HIMSS19 Champion of Health Dr. Rasu Shrestha, who recently announced he is taking the post of Chief Strategy Officer at Atrium Health after 11 years with UPMC, will host the event.

Shrestha will kick off the Pharma Forum with an opening keynote, "The Journey to a More Patient-Focused Sustainable Healthcare System."

Subsequent sessions will look closely at what providers want from pharma, emerging trends in life sciences and value-based care, how to drive innovation by destroying silos, partnerships to improve clinical outcomes and how digital health is transforming pharma.

“The world is changing for the pharmaceutical industry. The business model is changing. For the last 50 years or so, pharma has made and sold products,” said Mike Moran, senior manager of event programs at HIMSS Media. “Now it must learn to collaborate in the therapeutic landscape with providers, payers, and patients. Health IT will drive this new business paradigm.”

The Pharma Forum is scheduled for Tuesday, February 12, from noon-5:30 p.m. in the Rosen Centre Grand Ballroom C during HIMSS19 in Orlando. Register here.

