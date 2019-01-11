HIMSS19 to feature Healthcare of the Future exhibit

Among the many speciality exhibit areas at HIMSS19 will be one called Healthcare of the Future.

Not surprisingly, the focus is on innovation – artificial intelligence, chatbots, voice assistants and more – and it will offer attendees the opportunity for hands-on interactions and live demonstrations.

"In this booth you will see emerging technologies around wearables, voice activation, bio digital, diabetic wearables, data collection and analytics and much more," said Elli Riley, senior director of exhibits and meeting services at HIMSS.

Healthcare of the Future will also feature a number of sessions.

Dr. Shai Gozani, CEO of Quell by NeuroMetrix, will deliver a session titled, "AI+Neurotechnology: Attacking the Chronic Pain Crisis," on Tuesday, February 12, from 10:45-11:05 a.m. He'll discuss how Quell uses a database with AI to offer therapy coaching for people living with chronic pain.

Later on Tuesday, Carl Osborne, creator of seeCOLe (short for: see Clinical data On Lens), will present his "Using the EHR Hands-free with Wearable Technology," session. At 3:15-3:35, Osborne will discuss the company’s augmented reality wearable health app that enables clinicians to interface with EHRs via voice. Osborne will also introduce the 2018 Cerner code app challenge tool with Vuzix Blade and Google Glass.

On Wednesday, February 13, at 12:45-1:05 p.m., Christopher McCann, CEO and founder of Current, will speak during "Deriving Actionable Insights from RPM and Telehealth," about applying machine learning to remote patient monitoring to collect data from patients outside the hospital that can be used to identify high-risk people as early as possible.

Also on Wednesday at 2:15-2:35 p.m., Orbita CEO Nathan Treloar, during “Radical Patient Engagement and the Voice Revolution," will share insights about how voice tech such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant as well as chatbots and artificial intelligence interfaces are being used to reinvent patient experience with live demonstrations.

Those are just a few of the highlights.

"There will be over 15 sessions from emerging technology and startup companies in this area," Riley said. "This is a can’t miss exhibit to see what disruptive technologies are hitting the health industry."

Healthcare of the Future will be in Hall C, booth 5359.

HIMSS19 Preview An inside look at the innovation, education, technology, networking and key events at the HIMSS19 global conference in Orlando.

Twitter: SullyHIT

Email the writer: tom.sullivan@himssmedia.com

Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.