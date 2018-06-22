HIMSS opens calls for proposals for HIMSS19

HIMSS announced that it is now accepting speaker proposals for the upcoming HIMSS19 Global Conference.

“HIMSS seeks topics that focus on the good and not so good organizational experiences that highlight the similarities in global transformative healthcare practices,” HIMSS Vice President of Professional Development JoAnn Klinedinst wrote on the association’s website.

Specifically, HIMSS is looking for: submissions that are applicable to health IT attendees, a willingness to introduce grounded new ideas that are not hypothetical in a compelling way and a “willingness to share your organization’s transformation experiences with a global audience on a global stage.”

“The submission should demonstrate a combination of insight, thought leadership, diversity and inclusion, experiences encountered or lessons learned in the optimal use and value of health information and technology, globally,” Klinedinst wrote.

Klinedinst added that there will be 24 education topic categories this year, including five new ones: consumerization of health, grand societal challenges, healthy aging and technology, population health management and public health as well as supply chain management and its impact on care delivery.

Interested speakers can submit proposals here. There is no cost for doing so and being a HIMSS member is not a requirement.