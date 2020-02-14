Global Edition
HIMSS offers coronavirus updates ahead of Global Health Conference

"HIMSS20 is proceeding as scheduled. The health, safety and well-being of our community remains our highest priority."
By Healthcare IT News
February 14, 2020
The 2020 HIMSS Global Health Conference is set for March 9-13 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. As the conference approaches, HIMSS is offering weekly updates on how it is handling the ongoing coronavirus situation.

"HIMSS20 is proceeding as scheduled," said HIMSS officials in the most recent update. "The health, safety and well-being of our community remains our highest priority."

While the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says health risk of coronavirus for the general American public is low at this time, HIMSS is continuing to closely monitor the situation and will be offering regular updates to conference-goers.

HIMSS is following the guidance of the CDC and the World Health Organization, and is in close communication with the City of Orlando and with the Orange County Convention Center and area hotels about their protocols and disinfection procedures, it said, and is recommending they adhere to CDC and WHO guidance.

"Every year, the global health conference carefully creates an emergency response plan," said HIMSS officials. "This year, we have expanded the reach of our procedures to include the counsel of local health systems."

In addition, HIMSS plans to have three medical offices on site at the convention center. One of them will be dedicated to addressing flu-like symptoms and will be staffed with a nurse who will have direct access to the Florida Department of Health and an epidemiologist.

Before and during HIMSS20, all attendees will be given health tips and information about safety measures.

Meanwhile, HIMSS notes that travel restrictions signed by the U.S. Government on January 31, 2020, remain in effect. "We are in direct conversation with attendees and exhibitors from affected regions to accommodate their cancellations," officials said.

HIMSS will continue offer weekly updates to the HIMSS20 community going forward.

