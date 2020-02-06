HIMSS names 2020 Most Influential Women in Health IT

HIMSS has announced its Most Influential Women in Health IT, who will be honored at HIMSS20 in Orlando next month.

The awards are meant to celebrate women – at all stages of their career, and wherever they work in the health IT field – who are working to harness the power of information and technology to transform health and healthcare.

This year's winners will join with other innovators, leaders and entrepreneurs at the Women in Health IT Networking Reception, which will recognize and celebrate them and their peers, enabling attendees to forming valuable connections.

This year's Most Influential Women in Health IT honorees:

Iris P. Frye, is the Founder and Chief Innovator at Parity Health Information and Technology. She uses her healthcare, consulting, operations and administrative background of more than 20 years to provide clinicians end-to-end innovative technological solutions and patient-driven care solutions to improve processes across the continuum of care. She works to achieve higher productivity, connected care and better patient outcomes. Frye has spearheaded and implemented multiple initiatives to achieve health equity among at-risk populations through the innovative use of data, provider engagement and conceptual frameworks. She has played an instrumental role in ensuring the health information technology industry’s top priority is decreasing health disparities in communities by utilizing health technologies to transform health and healthcare. Frye is a member of the HIMSS Government Relations Roundtable. She is also the co-founder and past chair of the retired HIMSS African-American SIG. Frye is an active participant in the new HIMSS Global Health Equity Network.

Kim Garriott has focused her career of more than 20 years on improving health outcomes and patient access through better data management and interoperability, specializing in clinical imaging data. As a Principal Consultant with KSM Consulting, Garriott serves as project executive for the development of a first-of-its-kind enterprise data sharing platform, governance model and activation strategy for the 29 agencies and offices within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Garriott is co-founder and current co-chair of the HIMSS-SIIM Enterprise Imaging Community, a joint effort between HIMSS and the Society of Imaging Informatics in Medicine. Garriott also served as chair for the HIMSS Analytics Digital Imaging Adoption Model Global Development team. A popular speaker, Garriott presents on diverse topics including artificial intelligence, interoperability, telehealth and enterprise imaging. She seeks to help young women working in health IT hone skills for career advancement. She is also a member of Executive Women in Healthcare.

Dr. Lucienne Ide is the founder and chief health innovator at Rimidi, where she established Rimidi’s foundational strategic partnerships with pharmaceutical, medical device and electronic medical record companies. She continues to drive Rimidi’s vision with the latest clinical and technical standards. Dr. Ide has a unique combination of experience in medicine, science, government, technology and venture capital. She started Rimidi with a vision of using better data and technology to drive efficiencies in the clinical workflow and improve patient outcomes. Dr. Ide is a member of HIMSS and the Georgia chapter, an active member of the HL7 FHIR community, and a founding and steering committee member of the Connected Health Initiative, which advocates for healthcare policy reform. She’s a mentor to women and underrepresented minorities in Atlanta.

Eva Karp, RN-BC, serves as senior vice president and chief clinical and patient safety officer at Cerner, where she leads a team that supports healthcare organizations around the world to effectively leverage IT to optimize clinical workflows and achieve increased patient safety. Since joining Cerner in 2001, Dr. Karp has led several initiatives to advance patient safety and clinician efficiency. Most recently, Dr. Karp and her team led an effort to define the Essential Clinical Dataset for nursing documentation for the physical assessment and patient history. The goal of this initiative was to reduce unnecessary documentation to give nurses more time to focus on patient care. Dr. Karp serves as co-chair of the HIMSS EHR Association Patient Safety Workgroup. She is a member of the HIMSS user experience and EHR privacy and security workgroups and a global conference presentation reviewer.

Dr. Geeta Nayyar is a nationally recognized leader in health information technology, bringing the physician’s perspective to Greenway’s services and solutions. Before joining Greenway, she was chief healthcare and innovation officer at Femwell Group Health, Inc. During her tenure, Dr. Nayyar was instrumental in creating and launching innovations around physician and patient engagement technologies. She was also the host and creator of ToplineMD TV, a digital medical news channel catering to South Florida consumers. Dr. Nayyar is a rheumatologist, and she maintains faculty affiliation with the University of Miami. She is the author of the mobile health chapter in the HIMSS Medical Informatics textbook and is a five-time HIMSS Digital Influencer. She previously served as an advisory member to the HIMSS Board of Directors and has served on the Public Policy and Physician Committees. She is a noted social media expert and blogger for Thrive Global.

Tressa Springmann is senior vice president and chief information officer for LifeBridge Health, a non-profit health system based in Maryland. With nearly 13,000 employees, five hospitals and more than 100 locations, LifeBridge Health is one of largest and most comprehensive providers of health services in the region. Springmann is chairman of the technology committee for CRISP, Maryland’s State Health Information Exchange, and a member of the Premier Member Technology Committee. She is also currently on The Healthcare Management Program Advisory Board for Towson University and is an adjunct professor at Mount St Mary’s University, previously teaching Healthcare Information Technology as part of their Masters in Healthcare Administration program. Springmann has been on the program planning committee for multiple CHIME forums and is currently faculty for their CIO Boot Camp and a speaker for recent CPES events. In 2019, she attained fellow status and remains active in a variety of committee work.

The Women in Health IT Networking Reception at HIMSS20 is scheduled for Tuesday, March 10, from 6:30-8 p.m. at Orlando - Hyatt Regency Upper Pool Deck.