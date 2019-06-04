Women In Health IT

HIMSS Most Influential Women in Health IT Awards

Nominate an influential women in health IT before July 15.
June 04, 2019
Nominate an influential woman in health information and technology before July 15, 2019. Contact awards@himss.org with questions.
This awards program recognizes influential women at all stages of their career progressions. Awards will be presented to women who:

  • Demonstrate ongoing commitment to harnessing the power of information and technology to positively transform health and healthcare
  • Demonstrate active leadership of the effective use of information and technology in support of the strategic initiatives of their organizations
  • Represent the highest standards of leadership
  • Are respected and recognized as role models to peers and the field

