HIMSS Most Influential Women in Health IT Awards

Nominate an influential woman in health information and technology before July 15, 2019. Contact awards@himss.org with questions.
This awards program recognizes influential women at all stages of their career progressions. Awards will be presented to women who:
- Demonstrate ongoing commitment to harnessing the power of information and technology to positively transform health and healthcare
- Demonstrate active leadership of the effective use of information and technology in support of the strategic initiatives of their organizations
- Represent the highest standards of leadership
- Are respected and recognized as role models to peers and the field