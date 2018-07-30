HIMSS makes new appointments to its boards of directors

New members on two different boards include informatics professionals from Advocate Aurora and Mayo Clinic, as well as leaders from Kaiser Permanente and KPMG.
By Mike Miliard
July 30, 2018
02:36 PM
Share
HIMSS makes new appointments to its boards of directors

HIMSS named four officers to its Enterprise Board of Directors. From left: Manish Kohli, MD, Dana Alexander, RN, Christopher Ross and Henning Schneider

HIMSS, the parent organization of Healthcare IT News, has named several health and technology leaders to serve on two of its boards of directors.

For its Enterprise Board of Directors, HIMSS named four officers:

Manish Kohli, MD – HIMSS Enterprise Board Chair. Kohli is chief medical information officer at Milwaukee-based Advocate Aurora Health System. Prior to that, he served as director of global programs and healthcare informatics with Partners HealthCare International in Boston and director of healthcare informatics at Dubai Healthcare City in Dubai, UAE.

Dana Alexander, RN – HIMSS Enterprise Board Vice Chair. Alexander is executive director of the Health Advisory at Ernst & Young in Denver, where she leads EY’s Health Reimagined initiative to develop cross-sector perspectives and solutions for transformation and new business models. She has also served as chief nursing officer at Caradigm and, before that, GE Healthcare.

Christopher Ross – HIMSS Enterprise Board Chair-Elect. Ross is chief information officer at Rochester, Minnesota-based Mayo Clinic, and also serves as the new chair of the HIMSS North America Board of Directors. He is a member of ONC's Health IT Standards Committee and an advisor to HL7 and Project Argonaut. He's also held leadership roles at Surescripts, CVS/MinuteClinic and UnitedHealth Group.

Henning Schneider – HIMSS Enterprise Board Vice Chair-Elect. Schneider serves as CIO at, Asklepios Kliniken Healthcare Group in Hamburg, Germany. His past experience includes serving as a program manager at Siemens AG Healthcare Sector, managing projects focused on improving healthcare processes by integrating clinical workflows with IT and medical devices.

New faces at North America

In addition, HIMSS' North America Board of Directors has named new members for FY19. Their three-year terms began on July 1.

In addition to Mayo Clinic's Cris Ross, who takes over as HIMSS North America board chair, and Michael Nusbaum, president, M.H. Nusbaum & Associates, who will be vice chair for 2019, the board also welcomes: Melissa Kotrys, CEO of Health Current; Lydia Lee, partner at KPMG; David Smith, chief development officer and strategist, Leavitt Partners, and Walter Suarez, MD, executive director for health IT strategy and policy at Kaiser Permanente.

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Workforce
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

HIMSS Healthcare Security Forum to focus on business continuity, breach response
Top Story
HIMSS Healthcare Security Forum to focus on business continuity, breach response

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
Doctors demand extreme EHR makeover ... right now
Trinity Health chooses Epic for integrated EHR, revenue cycle management
Cerner to pay $4.5 million to settle class-action overtime suit
Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Chase partner to build healthcare company with focus on tech

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Patient Engagement
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Cloud Computing
Interoperability
Telehealth

Video

John Gluck of Pure Storage talks about analytics at Big Data Forum
Presentation: Finding value and taking analytics to the next level
GDPR and US healthcare
Presentation: US healthcare and GDPR - Does it really matter?
India Hook-Barnard from UC San Francisco talks about precision medicine and analytics at HIMSS Big Data Forum
Keynote presentation: Rise of the knowledge network
Michael Archuleta of Mt. San Rafael Hospital talks about data risk at Healthcare Security Forum
Presentation: Managing today's healthcare information explosion

More Stories

Microsoft hosts worldwide competition for women entrepreneurs
Microsoft reveals $4 million worldwide competition for women entrepreneurs
https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=US224019060&recNum=1&docAn=15624602&queryString=ALLNAMES:(Microsoft)&maxRec=96234

Microsoft patent application. Credit: WIPO

Microsoft files patent for eyeglasses that gauge blood pressure
HIMSS makes new appointments to its boards of directors

HIMSS named four officers to its Enterprise Board of Directors. From left: Manish Kohli, MD, Dana Alexander, RN, Christopher Ross and Henning Schneider

HIMSS makes new appointments to its boards of directors
James Paul Gfrerer nominated as VA CIO
Trump nominates EY cybersecurity exec as new VA CIO
diagnostic testing patient safety issues
ECRI: 3 steps to close patient safety loop for diagnostic testing
biometrics entering new era in healthcare
Biometrics entering a new era in healthcare
HIMSS Connected Health Conference to focus on the human element of digital tech

David Asch, MD, speaking at the Digital and Personal Connected Health conference at HIMSS18.

Connected Health Conference to focus on the human element of digital tech
Chesapeake Regional uses big data and analytics to screen smokers for lung cancer

Credit: Twitter

Big data and predictive analytics pull in smokers for lung screening