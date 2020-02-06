Global Edition
HIMSS Machine Learning & AI Event: Call for proposals open

We're looking for presentations with practical tips showing how hospitals and health systems have implemented machine learning and AI to improve care, control costs and drive operational efficiencies.
By Healthcare IT News
February 06, 2020
09:25 AM

HIMSS is now accepting speaking proposals for Machine Learning & AI for Healthcare, June 11-12 in Boston

The deadline to submit a proposal is midnight, February 16.

This is a peer-to-peer event and we are particularly interested in how hospitals and health systems have implemented machine learning and AI to improve care, control costs, and drive operational efficiencies – in short, to provide better, more patient-centric care, achieve strategic goals, and create a more sustainable organization.

We want sessions that share practical tips and actionable insights that our attendees from healthcare organizations can use to meet clinical and business goals.

Click here for additional information and submit a proposal.

Topics: 
Accountable Care, Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Financial/Revenue Cycle Management, Population Health

