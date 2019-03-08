HIMSS Machine Learning & AI Event: Call-for-proposals closes soon

The deadline to submit a speaking proposal for the HIMSS Machine Learning & AI for Healthcare event is 5 p.m. on Monday, March 18. The event will be held in Boston on June 13-14.
By Healthcare IT News
March 08, 2019
01:03 PM
Share

The deadline to submit a speaking proposal for the HIMSS Machine Learning & AI for Healthcare event is 5 p.m. on Monday, March 18. The event will be held in Boston on June 13-14.

Event Overview: The influence of machine learning and artificial Intelligence is being felt throughout healthcare, but with it come big challenges with technology, terminology, domain expertise, and, perhaps most daunting, how to introduce this transformative tool into existing clinician workflows.

Topics of interest and who can submit: This event presents peer-to-peer education and will look at the state of ML & AI in healthcare and separate what’s hype from what’s really happening in the field. Speakers will share success stories, lessons learned, and discuss challenges.

We are particularly interested in how hospitals and health systems have implemented machine learning and AI to improve care, control costs, and drive operational efficiencies – in short, to transform healthcare to a better, more patient-centric and sustainable system.

We also value submissions from other healthcare providers and payer organizations, academic institutes, and government agencies.

We want sessions that share practical tips and actionable insights that our attendees from healthcare organizations can use to meet clinical and operational goals.

Click here for more information and to submit a speaking proposal.

Topics: 
Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Financial/Revenue Cycle Management, Population Health, Precision Medicine
Share
View all comments 0

Related Content

Top Story

Top Story
RSA 2019: 3 provocative ideas security professionals should be talking about right now

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Patient Engagement
Decision Support
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Cloud Computing
Analytics
Privacy & Security

Video

Rock Health on how $8.1 billion is being used to advance health IT
Why cybersecurity buzzword bingo is more than just a game
Beyond AI: Healthcare entering an exciting, new phase
Partnering with the FBI cybersecurity team to tackle infosec threats

More Stories

RSA 2019 top takeaways: AI, diversity and the need for a new cybersecurity culture
Beyond AI: Healthcare entering an exciting, new phase

"I think it’s time to rewrite our playbook," said Mary O’Brien, general manager, IBM Security, about the need to embrace an agile approach to security.

RSA 2019: Making the case for agile cybersecurity
RSA 2019: SANS shares top new security threats – and what to do about them

Christina Maslach, professor of psychology at UC Berkeley, and Josh Corman, chief security officer of PTC, speak Thursday at RSA in San Francisco.

RSA 2019: Burnout is coming to your cybersecurity team soon
Implementation best practices: Launching clinical decision support
Implementation best practices: Launching clinical decision support
Partnering with the FBI cybersecurity team to tackle infosec threats
EHR tool boosts clinical research participation for Medical University of South Carolina
EHR tool boosts clinical research participation for Medical University of South Carolina