HIMSS launches veterans health IT workforce program

To mark both Veterans Day and Global Health Equity Week, the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society, the parent company of Healthcare IT News, announced on Monday the launch of a Veterans Community aimed at supporting veteran workforce development in healthcare information technology.

WHY IT MATTERS

The new workforce development program is aimed at helping veterans start careers in health and health IT, a HIMSS spokesperson said.

The organization said in a statement that it believes veterans can elevate conversations about care and wellness and take actionable steps to support healthy communities. Any veteran who is not currently a HIMSS member joining the HIMSS Veterans Community will receive a complimentary one-year individual membership and enrollment in their local HIMSS Chapter.

The announcement was made during Global Health Equity Week, which runs November 11-15, when individual members and the global organization's chapters highlight the role of digital health as critical to improving patient outcomes and wellness.

"Our decision to launch a dedicated HIMSS community for veterans reflects a larger conversation happening across the health ecosystem about improved access to care and workforce development," Tom Leary, HIMSS senior vice president and head of government relations, said in the statement.

THE LARGER TREND

Over the years, returning service members have been well regarded for what they bring to IT departments, and what healthcare can learn from them.

Chief among the benefits for healthcare organizations are veterans' intangible skills, like leadership and experience with advanced technology. Veterans are also trained to handle complex environments and focus on mission-critical tasks – both highly relevant to healthcare cybersecurity.

Recognizing this, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency initially funded a 28-week boot camp program to train veterans and others for careers in cybersecurity.

"We’re best positioned to solve the cyber challenges facing our nation when we have a diverse range of thought bringing every perspective to the problem," said CISA's Easterly in a statement.

That cybersecurity workforce training program offered "the opportunity to advance their careers and deepen their specialties," added Bertina Ceccarelli, CEO of national tech training organization NPower, which collaborated with CyberWarrior to develop the program.

For veterans, transitioning to roles in HIT can also be meaningful.

"A lot of people think of the military in terms of combat operations. But really, it’s more about the mission," Jonathan Manis, CHRISTUS Health senior vice president and chief information officer, explained for a Healthcare IT News magazine story on what returning service members can bring to IT departments and what healthcare can learn from them.

"We did far more on the side of humanitarian relief, and working to take care of people," Manis noted about his time as a marine in the 1980s.

ON THE RECORD

"It is vital that veterans have better access to resources and opportunities that help them embrace digital health transformation to better manage their care and start careers in the health industry," Leary said in a statement.

