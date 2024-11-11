Global Edition
Workforce

HIMSS launches veterans health IT workforce program

The new Veterans Community will support veteran workforce development and transition to civilian life for former members of any branch of the U.S. military and their spouses.
By Andrea Fox
November 11, 2024
03:33 PM

Photo: FatCamera/Getty Images

To mark both Veterans Day and Global Health Equity Week, the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society, the parent company of Healthcare IT News, announced on Monday the launch of a Veterans Community aimed at supporting veteran workforce development in healthcare information technology.

WHY IT MATTERS

The new workforce development program is aimed at helping veterans start careers in health and health IT, a HIMSS spokesperson said.

The organization said in a statement that it believes veterans can elevate conversations about care and wellness and take actionable steps to support healthy communities. Any veteran who is not currently a HIMSS member joining the HIMSS Veterans Community will receive a complimentary one-year individual membership and enrollment in their local HIMSS Chapter.

The announcement was made during Global Health Equity Week, which runs November 11-15, when individual members and the global organization's chapters highlight the role of digital health as critical to improving patient outcomes and wellness.

"Our decision to launch a dedicated HIMSS community for veterans reflects a larger conversation happening across the health ecosystem about improved access to care and workforce development," Tom Leary, HIMSS senior vice president and head of government relations, said in the statement.

THE LARGER TREND

Over the years, returning service members have been well regarded for what they bring to IT departments, and what healthcare can learn from them. 

Chief among the benefits for healthcare organizations are veterans' intangible skills, like leadership and experience with advanced technology. Veterans are also trained to handle complex environments and focus on mission-critical tasks – both highly relevant to healthcare cybersecurity. 

Recognizing this, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency initially funded a 28-week boot camp program to train veterans and others for careers in cybersecurity.

"We’re best positioned to solve the cyber challenges facing our nation when we have a diverse range of thought bringing every perspective to the problem," said CISA's Easterly in a statement.

That cybersecurity workforce training program offered "the opportunity to advance their careers and deepen their specialties," added Bertina Ceccarelli, CEO of national tech training organization NPower, which collaborated with CyberWarrior to develop the program.

For veterans, transitioning to roles in HIT can also be meaningful.

"A lot of people think of the military in terms of combat operations. But really, it’s more about the mission," Jonathan Manis, CHRISTUS Health senior vice president and chief information officer, explained for a Healthcare IT News magazine story on what returning service members can bring to IT departments and what healthcare can learn from them.

"We did far more on the side of humanitarian relief, and working to take care of people," Manis noted about his time as a marine in the 1980s.

ON THE RECORD

"It is vital that veterans have better access to resources and opportunities that help them embrace digital health transformation to better manage their care and start careers in the health industry," Leary said in a statement.

Andrea Fox is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Email: afox@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Government & Policy, Privacy & Security, Workforce

More regional news

Avihai Sodri of Antidote Health on telemedicine

How virtual-first can improve outcomes and make care more affordable

By
Bill Siwicki
November 12, 2024
Bird's eye view of Nashville during the day

Oracle seeks to address health disparities with new collaborative

By
Andrea Fox
November 12, 2024
Morgan L. Waller, RN, of Children's Mercy Kansas City on telemedicine

Deep dive: Exploring one of the most advanced telemedicine programs in the U.S.

By
Bill Siwicki
November 11, 2024
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Top Story

Bird's eye view of Nashville during the day
Oracle seeks to address health disparities with new collaborative

Most Read

NUH AI interprets spinal stenosis in '47 seconds' and more AI briefs
Mount Sinai Health names new chief digital information officer
EHR vendors still falling short on interoperability, data integration
Color Health appoints chief medical officer and chief revenue officer and more digital health hires
Providence's inpatient telemedicine programs pack a powerful punch
The Light Collective amplifies its call for patient data rights

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Patient Engagement
Patient Engagement
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management

Webinars

More Webinars

Imaging
Interoperability
Artificial Intelligence

Video

Marjorie Rosen at HIMSS_Global Health Equity Week 2024
HIMSS chapters offer a powerful channel for healthcare advocacy
Anurag Mehta at Omega Healthcare_Physician working on laptop Photo by Dzonsli/E+/Getty Images
Clinician burnout can be reduced by virtual nursing
Adam Hutchinson at oVRcome_Images courtesy of oVRcome
How VR exposure therapy is helping patients overcome their phobias
Greg Garcia at Cybersecurity Working Group_Healthacre Cybersecurity Forum 2024
Cyberattacks are now at epidemic proportions

More Stories

Dr. Anmol Kapoor of CardiAI and BioAro on AI-enabled precision healthcare
AI-driven precision healthcare is here – what you need to know
Chris Harle, CIO of Regentrief Institute
Regenstrief Institute appoints a new chief information officer
Adam Hutchinson at oVRcome_Images courtesy of oVRcome
How VR exposure therapy is helping patients overcome their phobias
Stethoscope resting on tablet
HIMSSCast: Digital tools can leverage SDOH data and improve outcomes
Dr. Tim O'Connell of emtelligent on AI
Safe and equitable AI needs guardrails, from legislation and humans in the loop
Doctor and patient review clinical notes
Are genAI-produced visit summaries the future?
User authenticates laptop access on a mobile phone with required MFA
Google sets mandatory MFA deadline for all cloud accounts
Greg Garcia at Cybersecurity Working Group_Healthacre Cybersecurity Forum 2024
Cyberattacks are now at epidemic proportions