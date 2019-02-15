HIMSS launches DIAM for Enterprise Imaging, Sanofi appoints chief digital officer, and more news briefs

HIMSS Analytics unveils new benchmarking model at HIMSS19. HIMSS Analytics has announced at HIMSS19 in Orlando that it is introducing the Digital Imaging Adoption Model for Enterprise Imaging - an eight-stage model aiming to help experts benchmark the use of IT in medical imaging.

HIMSS Analytics and the European Society for Radiology initially launched the DIAM model for radiology in 2016, and Dr Peter Mildenberger, Chair of the ESR Subcommittee for Professional Issues and Economics in Radiology, said this week:

“It is very gratifying to see that this concept will now be continued for evaluation at the increasingly important level of Enterprise Imaging. The DIAM approach provides excellent guidance for strategic decisions and the recognition of gaps for both users and manufacturers.”

…

FarGen project initiator wins HIMSS International Award in Orlando. Bogi Eliasen, Special Advisor on the Future of Health at the Copenhagen Institute for Future Studies in Denmark, received the HIMSS Future 50 International Award for Achievement at HIMSS19 earlier this week.

Eliasen, who is one of the initiators of the FarGen project, which aims for the whole genome sequencing of the Faroese population, said:

“Receiving this award is recognition that what we are doing at the institute is having an influence (…). I am sure that achieving this award will open doors for us and provide easier access to some of the necessary stakeholders, as we move beyond the Nordics and Europe - which is where much of our work has been to date.”

…

French pharma giant Sanofi appoints Chief Digital Officer. Sanofi has announced that its EVP and CMO Dr Ameet Nathwani would take on the role of Chief Digital Officer in addition to his current responsibilities. Dr Nathwani, who has more than 20 years of experience in the pharma industry, will be in charge of expanding Sanofi’s digital initiatives.

Commenting on the appointment, Sanofi CEO Olivier Brandicourt said:

“With Ameet’s wide experience in digital health and analytics, we will be able to further advance our capabilities to re-invent not only the way we discover and develop medicines but the types of future products we may offer to patients around the world.”

…

Ditch paper and fax machines and use email, health secretary urges. Health and social care secretary Matt Hancock has said that healthcare staff should be able to use email to contact patients with information about their appointments, arguing that “having to deal with outdated technology is hugely frustrating for staff and patients alike, and in many cases downright dangerous”.

Hancock added:

“There is no reason why a doctor cannot email a patient confidentially, for example with their test results or prescription, rather than make them wait days for a letter or ask them to come into the surgery. The rest of the world runs on email – and the NHS should too.”

…

Researchers create machine learning software that can predict survival chances for ovarian cancer patients. According to a new study published in Nature Communications, machine learning software developed by researchers from Imperial College London and the University of Melbourne can forecast survival rates and the response to treatment of ovarian cancer patients more accurately than existing methods, following the results from a trial carried out at the Hammersmith Hospital in London.

“The long-term survival rates for patients with advanced ovarian cancer are poor despite the advancements made in cancer treatments,” said Imperial College London Professor Eric Aboagye, lead author of the study.

“Our technology is able to give clinicians more detailed and accurate information on the how patients are likely to respond to different treatments, which could enable them to make better and more targeted treatment decisions.”

