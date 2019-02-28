HIMSS introduces EMEA Partner Innovation Exchange scheme, IQVIA expands operations in Ireland, and more news briefs

HIMSS unveils Partner Innovation Exchange programme for the EMEA region. HIMSS, parent company of Healthcare IT News, has announced that it is launching an initiative to build a network of expertise and learning for the digital health community in the EMEA region.

Known as the Partner Innovation Exchange programme, it will bring together key stakeholders to “work towards improving healthcare through information and technology”, according to HIMSS EMEA strategic partnerships project manager Loida Lleonart.

“This programme is designed for non-profits, professional associations and academic organisations. The reason we launched it is to create a platform of knowledge and exchange, and to consolidate strategic synergies with our partners,” Lleonart told Healthcare It News.

Members will be able to collaborate on research and have access to professional development opportunities and resources from the HIMSS eLearning Center, among others. In less than two months, 16 partners have now joined the programme, including Sitra, the Finnish Diabetes Association and the European Union of Private Hospitals.

...

IQVIA boosts presence in Ireland. IDA Ireland has announced that IQVIA, formed through the merger of IMS Health and Quintiles, is to create 100 jobs in Dublin in the Clinical Project Management, Data Management, Drug Safety and Biostatistics areas. IQVIA says it expects the roles to be filled in the first half of this year, and recruitment has already started.

“Ireland is a strategically important location for IQVIA, and today’s announcement represents a significant step in increasing our capability to serve our pharma customers across Europe and the world,” said IQVIA Ireland country head Martin Giblin.

“Ireland has a rich base of life sciences talent, is a great place to do business and we look forward to continuing to grow our business here,” Giblin added.

…

Care portal commissioned by four NHS boards in Scotland goes live. The Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, Scotland, organised earlier this month a launch event for the go live of the North of Scotland Care Portal built using Orion Health technology, which took place in December last year.

Jim Docherty, NHS Highland clinical lead for eHealth, said the portal, which was commissioned by four NHS boards - NHS Grampian, NHS Highland, NHS Orkney and NHS Shetland, was “all about giving clinicians quick and easy access to information”.

“The NoS Care Portal takes information from many different systems and displays it all in one place and in context,” he explained. “It will save clinicians a lot of time and should make it much easier to care for patients who need to travel between NHS boards for treatment.”

...

Netherlands-based AI startup Aidence closes €10m Series A funding round. Dutch AI medical imaging startup Aidence has raised €10m in a Series A funding round led by INKEF Capital and Rabo Ventures, along with existing investors Northzone, HenQ and Health Innovations.

Aidence said it would use the new money to further expand in the European market and invest in exploring “new avenues” for its Veye Chest solution – an AI-enabled pulmonary nodule management assistant.

This brings Aidence's total investment to €12.5m, and the startup said "in the coming months we look forward to expanding our technical and commercial teams to achieve growth and make an impact for medical professionals and patients”.

…

“Tech is critical, but culture, leadership, work practices are much more important”. In an interview with HIMSS Liason for Belgium Bart Collet published this week, Dr Victoria Betton, founder and director of mHabitat, has warned that those designing digital solutions for health and care have to “understand how technology would work within the context of a patient’s life [and]… the context of the workflow for a clinician”.

“We need to involve and co-design with practitioners and patients so that we develop tools that are acceptable to them, that are usable and that fit within their daily lives and routines.

“If we don't involve them, then we only make assumptions, and often those turn out not to be accurate or true. And so we end up designing tools that don't work in practice,” Dr Betton said.

The full interview can be read here.

...