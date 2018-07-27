HIMSS Connected Health Conference to focus on the human element of digital tech

The three-day event, during October in Boston, will include cutting edge technologies such as social robots, voice interfaces and digital therapeutics.
By Jonah Comstock
July 27, 2018
04:15 PM
Share
HIMSS Connected Health Conference to focus on the human element of digital tech

David Asch, MD, speaking at the Digital and Personal Connected Health conference at HIMSS18.

As more and more hospitals are deploying a range of smart and connected technologies to improve care and efficiency, it's increasingly important to preserve and highlight the human side of care. That's the overarching theme of the upcoming HIMSS Connected Health Conference in Boston: "Balancing Technology and the Human Element".

Kicking off on Oct. 17, CHC18 will be the second year of the event's new incarnation: a merger combining the best parts of the PCHAlliance Connected Health Conference and the Partners Connected Health Symposium. The presenters, demonstrations, and panels at Boston's Seaport World Trade Center will tackle the theme of balance by looking at cutting-edge areas like artificial intelligence, social robots, voice interfaces, and digital therapeutics as well as more established emerging technologies like telemedicine, remote patient monitoring, and patient-facing apps.

Day 1 will forego the normal pre-conference day for an "Immersion Day" where participants can choose from a variety of all-day deep dives. PCHAlliance will host "Standout Startups", a full day workshop for digital health developers and entrepreneurs that culminates in the Health Tech Standout! Competition between 10 health startups. Parks Associates will host a morning session on connected health and the Internet of Things. And an afternoon session will zoom in on the importance of behavior change in digital health: how to understand it and how to make it happen.

In addition, three co-located events will be onsite: The Society for Participatory Medicine second annual conference, the first VOICE Health Summit focusing on voice technology in healthcare, and "Humanize Digital Health Towards the Digital Health Society," an internationally-focused workshop.

For the rest of the event, PCHA and Partners have a mainstage lineup that includes Partners Vice President of Connected Health Joe Kvedar, and HIMSS CEO Hal Wolf —  as well as Wired Magazine contributor James Vlahos, NIH’s chief engagement officer Dara Richardson-Heron, MD, MIT Media Lab's Personal Robots Group and robotics startup Jibo founder Cynthia Breazeal, Cityblock Health founder and CEO Iyah Romm and Oscar Insurance CTO Alan Warren.

In between the keynotes, attendees can check out a wide variety of breakouts, main stage presentations, and demos at the Innovation Lab and themed pavilions dedicated to topics like digital therapeutics and emerging technologies.

Connected Health Conference 2018 will give healthcare stakeholders a chance to see what's new in the world of healthcare technology. But more than that, they'll learn what those technological trends mean and how to smoothly integrate them with the human side of care.

The Connected Health Conference takes place Oct. 17-19 in Boston. Register here.

Twitter: @JonahComstock
Email the writer: jonah.comstock@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Connected Health, Mobile, Workforce
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

HIMSS Big Data and Healthcare Analytics Forum

Ed Marx speaking at the Big Data and Analytics Forum in San Francisco in May. 

Top Story
HIMSS Big Data and Healthcare Analytics Forum: What to expect

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
Apple to launch Health Records app with HL7's FHIR specifications at 12 hospitals
Wait! What? Amazon and Apple eye building EHRs
Doctors demand extreme EHR makeover ... right now

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Analytics
Medical Devices

Webinars

More Webinars

Cloud Computing
Interoperability
Telehealth

Video

John Gluck of Pure Storage talks about analytics at Big Data Forum
Presentation: Finding value and taking analytics to the next level
GDPR and US healthcare
Presentation: US healthcare and GDPR - Does it really matter?
India Hook-Barnard from UC San Francisco talks about precision medicine and analytics at HIMSS Big Data Forum
Keynote presentation: Rise of the knowledge network
Michael Archuleta of Mt. San Rafael Hospital talks about data risk at Healthcare Security Forum
Presentation: Managing today's healthcare information explosion

More Stories

HIMSS Connected Health Conference to focus on the human element of digital tech

David Asch, MD, speaking at the Digital and Personal Connected Health conference at HIMSS18.

Connected Health Conference to focus on the human element of digital tech
Chesapeake Regional uses big data and analytics to screen smokers for lung cancer

Credit: Twitter

Big data and predictive analytics pull in smokers for lung screening
tracking inpatient, outpatient opioids

A screenshot of prescription drug monitoring tech. Credit: Illumicare.com

Texas Hospital Association pilots tech giving view of inpatient, outpatient opioids
Google and Microsoft's GitHub team up to integrate cloud services
Google and Microsoft's GitHub team up to integrate cloud services
Homeland Security warns of spike in ERP system attacks
Homeland Security warns of spike in ERP system attacks
nerve regeneration tech
NervGen Pharma to take nerve regeneration tech to market
Ransomware, malware attack in Missouri

Credit: Blue Springs Family Care

Ransomware, malware attack breaches 45,000 patient records
NHS tests drones
NHS test drones for delivery between London hospitals