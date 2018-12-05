HIMSS is building a blockchain resource kit

The primer will include a Blockchain 101, use case discovery framework and a look at considerations for the digital distributed ledger technology.
By Tom Sullivan
December 05, 2018
09:06 AM
Share
HIMSS Blockchain

HIMSS, the parent company of Healthcare IT News, is in the process of compiling a Blockchain resource kit that it intends to bring to the HIMSS19 Global Conference in Orlando during February.

“We have found through our last 18 months of exploration that this doesn’t exist yet,” said Mari Greenberger, director of informatics at HIMSS. “We’re trying to leverage resources out there. In healthcare especially there really seems to be a gap.”

Greenberger added that the blockchain resource kit will include a blockchain 101 section explaining what the distributed digital ledger technology is, key terminology and a look at strengths and vulnerabilities, a look at distributed storage, DLT vs cryptocurrency and blockchain networks.

Another aspect of the kit will focus on adoption and implementation, with strategies for identifying use cases, a business roadmap as well as a use case discovery framework.

The resource kit will also include considerations for healthcare, notably privacy and security, regulatory and compliance, governance of ecosystems, health data storage, performance throughput-scalability, interoperability, and deployment architecture.

“We’re trying to create a blueprint and initial primer. We want to make it dynamic,” Greenberger said. “We’re thinking through a roadmap with decision points and questions to ask yourself to decide if Blockchain should be utilized for tech projects.”

An initial version of the resource kit will be available by the end of 2018, and HIMSS aims to have it complete by HIMSS19.  

Focus on Blockchain

For December we’ll dive deep to separate what’s really happening today from the marketing speak.

Twitter: SullyHIT
Email the writer: tom.sullivan@himssmedia.com

Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication. 

Topics: 
Network Infrastructure
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Top Story
Imprivata, DigiCert team up on EPCS technology

Most Read

How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Mayo Clinic CIO explains switch from Cerner to Epic
Top 5 security threats in healthcare
Go-live gone wrong
Update: Flatiron Health putting $175 million Roche investment to work
Wake Forest's Epic EHR rollout was a money pit. Here's how they turned it around

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Data Warehousing
Quality and Safety
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Precision Medicine
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Privacy & Security

Video

Inidus CEO Ewan Davis
Effective technology for healthcare workers is crucial
Romanian Health Minister Sorina Pintea
Romania's path toward digitizing healthcare
Wesley Madden, Vice President of Sales Support at NantHealth
Artificial Intelligence puts data to work
Why patients should own their data.
Why patients should own their data

More Stories

Telemedicine consults have grown 73 percent annually over the last five years at the Kansas City children's hospital.
Children's Mercy ramps up number of specialties via telehealth from 3 to 30
Blockchain healthcare
How CIOs should approach blockchain for healthcare
Forrester 2019
Forrester: 2019 to mark the beginning of the end for care delivery
Unsafe medical devices allowed into global markets harm patients, investigation reveals
Blockchain illustration.
Blockchain: Is it ready for you? Are you ready for it?
How a scribe tool linked to Epic EHR is helping ease physician burnout
How a scribe tool linked to EHR helps ease physician burnout
X-ray image on tablet.
From Sitting on the Edge to Embracing the Edge
digital transformation
Digital transformation: 3 charts spotlight what top business decision makers need to know