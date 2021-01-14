Global Edition
Government & Policy

HHS wants hospitals to report vaccination rates alongside inpatient data

A senior official said that the information is intended to provide a snapshot of the status of U.S. healthcare facilities as COVID-19 vaccine rollouts continue.
By Kat Jercich
January 14, 2021
03:06 PM
Secretary Alex Azar behind a mask

HHS Secretary Alex Azar (Photo by Jacquelyn Martin-Pool/Getty Images)

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services this week began asking hospitals to report COVID-19 vaccine administration rates in addition to existing requirements around sending patient data to the agency.

The seven new fields are optional, explained a senior HHS official to Healthcare IT News, and intended to provide a snapshot of the vaccination status of healthcare facilities.

WHY IT MATTERS

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

As with other COVID-19 data, hospitals are being asked to report the information through the TeleTracking system. States can also upload the information on hospitals' behalf – and, in fact, 30 states are doing so. 

Unlike other data points, which are mandatory to report and tied to hospitals' participation in Medicare and Medicaid programs, the new information is optional at this time. It is also required on a weekly basis, rather than daily.

HHS is asking hospitals to report:  

  • The number of COVID-19 vaccination doses administered in the previous week.
  • The number of healthcare personnel who have not yet received a vaccine, who have received one dose and who have received a completed vaccination series.
  • The total number of current healthcare personnel at a facility.
  • The previous week's number of patients who were administered the first dose in a COVID-19 vaccination series.
  • The previous week's number of patients administered the dose completing the series.

The senior HHS official said that, unlike state immunization registries, which are also reporting vaccination data to the government, the new information will help federal agencies understand the status of hospitals and the safety of workers.   

For example, if cases are rising in a region, but 90% of staff members are vaccinated, there may not be as much concern as at a facility where only 20% are vaccinated.  

HHS also intends to look at this from an equity perspective – for instance, examining whether rural hospitals have equivalent vaccine uptake to urban or large systems.  

Also of note in the latest HHS guidance are the new required fields: As of January 8, hospitals will now be mandated to enter the number of monoclonal antibody courses currently in inventory and used in the previous calendar week. HHS recently added an antibody therapeutics locator to its HHS Protect portal.   

 

“We are honored to expand our ongoing partnership with the federal government to track COVID-19 vaccinations among the hospital patients and employee populations," Chris Johnson, co-CEO of TeleTracking, told Healthcare IT News.

"We are grateful to play a role in this national effort and remain steadfast in our commitment to transforming healthcare operations and improving patient care," Johnson added.

Hospital associations told Healthcare IT News that the new fields' optional status means health systems are in different phases of reporting and collecting the data.  

"We have some hospitals/health systems (most likely are larger health systems that have a more robust data collection platform already) that are working on adding this information. Others are working on identifying their process for tracking that information, and then will add it to their weekly reporting in the near future," said a spokesperson for the Colorado Hospital Association.  

"We are not hearing major pushback or concerns at this point," they added.  

THE LARGER TREND  

HHS Protect was launched last year, when HHS directed hospitals to bypass the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when reporting COVID-19 patient data.   

Although many facilities struggled to meet requirements with only days' notice – particularly amidst the strain of the pandemic – nearly every state now displays on the HHS Protect hub as showing a 100% reporting rates.   

ON THE RECORD

"The following data elements will greatly assist the federal COVID-19 response in tracking the movement of the virus, identifying potential strains in the healthcare delivery system, and informing distribution of supplies," reads the HHS guidance to hospitals updated on Tuesday.
 

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.

Twitter: @kjercich
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Data Warehousing, Government & Policy, Population Health

More regional news

Nurse using tablet

How to Build a Patient Experience We All Want and Need

By
Salesforce
January 15, 2021
People in a darkened room at a computer

Excellus will pay $5.1M to OCR after data breach affects 9.3M people

By
Kat Jercich
January 15, 2021
A person sneezes into their elbow in front of a computer

Accolade to buy telehealth startup 2nd.MD for $460M

By
Kat Jercich
January 15, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

CHI Franciscan Mission Control Command Center bullpen

CHI Franciscan's Mission Control Command Center bullpen
CHI Franciscan's AI-fueled Mission Control Center reaps enormous wins

Most Read

Indonesia’s KPCPEN to accelerate preparation of COVID-19 vaccine through local partnerships
HHS: More than 2M patients affected by breaches reported in October
Change Healthcare unveils new SDOH analytics tools
Designing better tech for seniors means simplifying tech for everyone
NHS England report calls for law to require greater sharing of patient data
CIOs, CMIOs still seeing challenges with EHR integration of third-party apps

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Telehealth
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Women In Health IT

Video

HIMSS Media top stories
Flo Health settles with FTC over data sharing; feds tell states not to hold vaccine in reserve
Sponsored by
Lina Shadid, health industries lead at PwC Middle East
Middle East's investment in digital transformation is paying off
Jay Nakashima, executive director of eHealth Exchange
eHealth Exchange chief discusses interoperability innovation
HIMSS Media top stories
Optum, Change join forces while Haven pulls the plug; patient engagement tools can speed vaccine rollout

More Stories

Vaccine vials by a laptop computer
Epic, Cerner and other health IT heavy hitters join forces for Vaccine Credential Initiative
People lining up for vaccines

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

States rely on wide range of IT systems to manage COVID-19 vaccines
cybersecurity, EMA, vaccine
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine data leaked by hackers
Doctor wearing PPE
Championing the caregiver experience
HHS OCR Director Roger Severino

HHS OCR Director Roger Severino (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)

Banner Health agrees to pay $200k to settle potential HIPAA violations
Sterling Structural Therapy EHR practice management

Sterling Structural Therapy in Carefree, Arizona

How one small practice found big ROI from EHR-PM integration
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Supreme Court rejects using telehealth for abortion
Senior wearing medical monitoring bracelet
CMS issues final rule on healthcare technology access for seniors