Global Edition
Analytics

HHS renews TeleTracking contract for collecting COVID-19 patient data

The Pittsburgh-based analytics firm will work with the federal government to provide public health officials with information through HHS Protect.
By Kat Jercich
April 09, 2021
01:16 PM
A doctor with a tablet

Photo via Getty Images

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded a six-month contract to Pittsburgh-based analytics firm TeleTracking to continue collecting and reporting COVID-19 patient information.

TeleTracking will continue working with the government to provide public health officials with COVID-19 data through HHS Protect, according to a press release from the company earlier this week.  

"Over a year ago, TeleTracking joined the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic through our partnership with HHS. Our work with federal, state and local governments and hospitals across the country to collect patient data has played a critical role in the nation’s response to this crisis," said Chris Johnson, TeleTracking co-CEO and president, in a statement.  

WHY IT MATTERS  

HHS Protect has something of a beleaguered history, with the abrupt switch to the system causing consternation, confusion and chaos at health systems around the country.   

TeleTracking's contract with the government was also scrutinized by some elected officials and media outlets for potential politicization of how the deal was struck, and what it might mean for patient data.  

Since then, though, the process seems to have smoothed out overall. The co-founder of the COVID-19 Tracking Project, created in part in response to a lack of cohesive data reporting, urged President Joe Biden in a January article for The Atlantic to preserve the system.

According to TeleTracking, the data it collects from hospitals provides visibility into response areas such as hospital capacity, hospitalization levels, personal protective equipment supplies, therapeutics usage, vaccinations and staffing, as well as insight into critical capacity and supply issues.  

"This information has helped inform the federal government's decisions on where and how to mobilize resources to assist on the front lines of pandemic response," read a statement from the company.  

THE LARGER TREND  

The challenges the government faced in tracking COVID-19 patient data have been echoed by the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.   

States and local municipalities have largely been left to string together solutions on their own, resulting in a patchwork – and sometimes inequitable – approach.    

Biden has pointed to May 1 as the rollout date for a national vaccine finder website, aimed at making the process a bit more seamless. "No more searching day and night for an appointment for you and your loved ones," said Biden.   

ON THE RECORD  

"We are proud of what we have accomplished together and look forward to our continued work to confront the pandemic," said Johnson.

 

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Email: kjercich@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Analytics, Government & Policy, Population Health

More regional news

executives meeting CIOs health IT

(Credit: fauxels via Pexels)

CIO must-dos: Reduce bureaucracy, boost patient experience and improve data governance

By
Bill Siwicki
April 09, 2021
Heart illustration

Photo credit: Getty Images/ MEHAU KULYK/Science Photo Library

Cleveland Clinic researchers evaluate smartphone ECG in post a-fib ablation care

By
Laura Lovett
April 09, 2021
Kaiser Permanente CITO Diane Comer

(Photo: Kaiser Permanente)

Kaiser Permanente appoints Diane Comer as new CTIO

By
Mike Miliard
April 08, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

executives meeting CIOs health IT

(Credit: fauxels via Pexels)
CIO must-dos: Reduce bureaucracy, boost patient experience and improve data governance

Most Read

Health data must not reinforce social injustice, says report
UK health minister: 'Tech has made a huge impact on our battle against the disease'
AMA past president Dr. Patrice Harris advocates for equity in the COVID-19 era
Government launches blueprint to join up NHS and social care in England
AI has advantages for COVID-19 vaccine rollout, but potential dangers too
How patient engagement tools can help ensure 2nd COVID-19 vaccine doses

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Interoperability
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Population Health
Privacy & Security

Video

HIMSS Media top stories
U.S. Anesthesia Partners sues UnitedHealthcare; AstraZeneca, MGH collaborate
Penn State Health's Cletis Earle
CIO Spotlight: Penn State Health's Cletis Earle
NIST IT Security Specialist Nakia Grayson
Strategies for securing the remote patient monitoring ecosystem
Dr. Helen Riess, a psychiatrist at Massachusetts General Hospital and founder of Empathetics, and Frank Cutitta
Why COVID-19 is also a crisis of loneliness

More Stories

Windrose Health Network Epler Parke telehealth

Windrose Health Network – Epler Parke (Credit: Windrose Health Network)

Telemedicine didn't work well for this provider – here's why
Malaffi

Credit: Malaffi 

Abu Dhabi Department of Health announces 95% of hospitals sharing data with Malaffi
R&D funding

(Photo by poba/ Getty Images)

UK government announces extra £250M for ongoing research
Dr. Helen Riess, a psychiatrist at Massachusetts General Hospital and founder of Empathetics, and Frank Cutitta
Why COVID-19 is also a crisis of loneliness
A patient uses an inhaler for asthma while a person in medical wear watches.

Photo via Getty Images

AstraZeneca working with Mass General on tech for heart failure, asthma
lab worker holding a test tube

Photo credit: Getty Images/Westend61

Otsuka exec on what's next for kidney care innovation and a peek at what's coming down the pipeline
Two workers using laptop in modern office

Photo by Westend61/Getty Images

In-depth: Female-led startups make strides, but venture funding lags
Woman in mask checks smartphone for update
(Photo: Ono Kosuki from Pexels)
How constraints and a sense of urgency can advance innovation