Global Edition
Privacy & Security

HHS: More than 2M patients affected by breaches reported in October

The data comes amidst new reports that cybercriminals are using industry-standard encryption methods to enact attacks that bypass detection.
By Kat Jercich
November 16, 2020
09:58 AM
A person stands with a laptop in a room with technology

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released a snapshot this past week detailing breaches reported to the Office of Civil Rights in October.

In total, more than 2 million individuals had their records exposed by the 58 reported breaches, though it is possible that the same patients were affected by multiple incidents.  

It's worth noting that the Secretary must, by law, post breaches of unsecured protected health information affecting 500 or more individuals – meaning breaches affecting fewer than that were not listed.   

WHY IT MATTERS  

According to HHS, slightly more than a third of the breaches reported in October took place over email, and about 40% took place over a network server.  

Three of the breaches occurred within an electronic medical record – including an incident at the Mayo Clinic involving a now-fired employee inappropriately accessing reportedly sensitive photographs.   

Although the breaches were all reported in October, they did not all take place last month. The largest breach – affecting more than 800,000 patients of Luxottica of America Inc., which operates vision care facilities – appears to have occurred in August, according to suits filed against the company.

More details about each breach were not included in the HHS list. However, a 2020 State of Encrypted Attacks report published by the Zscaler ThreatLabZ research team this past week found that cybercriminals are using industry-standard encryption methods, paired with malware, to enact attacks that bypass detection.

"Cybercriminals have created sophisticated attack chains that start with an innocent-looking phishing email containing an exploit or hidden malware. If an unsuspecting user clicks, then the attack moves into the malware installation phase, and ultimately to the exfiltration of valuable corporate data," wrote report authors.  

The team found a whopping 260% increase in SSL-based threats in the last nine months, with 1.6 billion identified and blocked threats specifically targeting the healthcare industry.

More than 30% of SSL-based attacks hide in collaboration services such as Google Drive of Dropbox. And ransomware is on the rise: the Zscaler team reports a 500% increase in ransomware attacks over encrypted channels since March 2020.  

"A notable change in many of these ransomware family variants during the past year has been the addition of a data exfiltration feature. This new feature allows ransomware gangs to exfiltrate sensitive data from victims before encrypting the data. This exfiltrated data is like an insurance policy for attackers: even if the victim organization has good backups, they’ll pay the ransom to avoid having their data exposed," wrote the report authors.

THE LARGER TREND  

Cybercrime has taken on a renewed danger in the COVID-19 era, with already-strained hospital employees vulnerable to making mistakes such as clicking on phishing links in emails. 

Meanwhile, HHS, along with the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the Cybersecurity Infrastructure and Security Agency, issued a bulletin late last month warning of "increased and imminent" cyber threats to hospitals.

"Ransomware attacks on our healthcare system may be the most dangerous cybersecurity threat we’ve ever seen in the United States," said Charles Carmakal, chief technology officer of cybersecurity firm Mandiant, in a press statement.

ON THE RECORD  

"The consequences [of a cyberattack] can be grave. If an attack happens in the middle of a surgery, whatever machines are being used could go down, forcing medical staff to fall back on manual methods,” said Juta Gurinaviciute, chief technology officer at NordVPN Teams, in a statement.

"MRI machines, ventilators, and some types of microscopes are computers too. Just like our laptops, those computers come with software that the developers have to support," said Gurinaviciute. "When the machines become old and outdated, the people who made them might stop supporting them. That means that old software can become vulnerable to attacks."

 

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Email: kjercich@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Government & Policy, Privacy & Security, Quality and Safety

More regional news

Frontline workers say they spend more time on EHRs than patient care

By
Kat Jercich
November 16, 2020
UCHealth Virtual Health Center telehealth

The UCHealth Virtual Health Center

UCHealth builds a successful virtual urgent care clinic with Epic and Vidyo

By
Bill Siwicki
November 16, 2020

Indonesia’s KPCPEN to accelerate preparation of COVID-19 vaccine through local partnerships

By
Dean Koh
November 16, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

UCHealth Virtual Health Center telehealth

The UCHealth Virtual Health Center
UCHealth builds a successful virtual urgent care clinic with Epic and Vidyo

Most Read

HIMSS Latin America Webinar: 'We must take advantage of the momentum we have today'
Ascom develops Critical Care Information system for Welsh Hospitals
How one health system used TeleTracking to manage the COVID-19 patient flood
Patients want to download their own health data, report shows
Hospital ransomware attack leads to fatality after causing delay in care
At RWJBarnabas Health, EHR user experience tool helps reduce clinician burden

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Cloud Computing
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Quality and Safety
Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence

Video

Pothik Chatterjee
COVID-19 accentuates need to focus healthcare efforts on community outreach
HIMSS Media top stories
Supreme Court appears favorable to keeping ACA; Epic MyChart adds COVID-19 risk model
Kester Nahen, CEO of Notal Vision
Digital diagnostics: Changing the face of vision care
Sponsored by
athenahealth
Thriving on the Frontlines: Building Relationships Between Physicians and Patients

More Stories

HIMSS Media top stories
Supreme Court appears favorable to keeping ACA; Epic MyChart adds COVID-19 risk model
Babylon, Sony, diabetes
Roundup: Sony supports hospitals through pandemic with imaging platform, Babylon launches new feature for diabetics and more briefs
Kester Nahen, CEO of Notal Vision
Digital diagnostics: Changing the face of vision care
eClinicalWorks logo at a trade show booth
HHS OIG wants new compliance obligations from eClinicalWorks
athenahealth
Thriving on the Frontlines: Building Relationships Between Physicians and Patients
Banner University Medical Center in Tucson

Banner University Medical Center Tucson

Banner Health reduces alert fatigue, doc burnout with help from Cerner tools
A lightbulb representing ideas
Keeping the lights on: the wiring behind the business of health IT delivery
Two people wearing masks and scrubs stand outside a COVID-19 patient's room

Cesc Maymo, Getty Images

Former Trump HHS CTO weighs in on COVID-19 patient data reporting