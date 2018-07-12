HHS to deep-six twenty years of evidence-based medical guidelines

Both the National Guideline Clearninghouse and the National Quality Measures Clearinghouse maintained by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality are slated to shut down on July 16.
By Bernie Monegain
July 12, 2018
04:26 PM
Share

AHRQ Office. Credit Google Street View

The federal government is just days away from eliminating nearly 20 years of medical guidelines accumulated and curated by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality.

AHRQ web pages for the National Guideline Clearinghouse and the National Quality Measures Clearinghouse currently feature announcements stating they will go dark on July 16, 2018.

“It is not clear at this time when or if NGC (or something like NGC) will be online again,” AHRQ’s notice said, citing federal cutbacks as the reason. “AHRQ will no longer be able to support the NGC.”

The NGC site tallies about 200,000 visitors to its website each month and is under the umbrella of the Department of Health and Human Services.

AHRQ noted that it is looking for a partner that can carry on the work and has seen some interest but it’s not clear when or if another agency might take over. Also, AHRQ has not yet determined whether it would have an ongoing role if another party were to continue operating the NGC or the NQMC site.

The operating budget for the NGC last year was $1.2 million, AHRQ spokesperson Alison Hunt said in a statement.

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Government & Policy, Quality and Safety
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

University of Iowa Healthcare rolls out first autonomous AI diagnostic system cleared by the FDA

UI Health Care–Iowa River Landing in Coralville, Iowa. Credit: Google Maps

Top Story
First autonomous AI diagnostic system cleared by FDA

Most Read

These 10 hospitals scored an 'F', pose greatest risk to patients, Leapfrog says
Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Business Intelligence
Medical Devices
Network Infrastructure

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Telehealth
Privacy & Security

Video

Michael Dulin talks to HIMSS TV about advanced data
Pokemon Go leverages advanced data, why can't healthcare do the same?
Analytics: The challenges to relying on outside help
Pro CIO tip: Prioritize network infrastructure investments
Adrian Zai, director of research at Partners HealthCare, talks about healthcare innovation at Big Data Forum
If you want that competitive edge, then innovate already

More Stories

CMS says it wants to pay for more telehealth

AHRQ Office. Credit Google Street View

HHS to deep-six twenty years of evidence-based medical guidelines
Healthcare venture capital soaring toward $15 billion in 2018
VC in healthcare on track to pass $15B in 2018
NLP evolving for pop health and precision medicine
NLP evolving for pop health and precision medicine
GandCrab ransomware variant targeting legacy systems

Credit: Fortinet

What you need to know about GandCrab ransomware
VA Cerner EHR modernization project
House forms committee to track VA Cerner EHR modernization project
AI and blockchain will help hospitals adapt to value-based care

CIOs must align their goals with the requirements of payment models and deliver on patient outcomes.

AI, blockchain will help hospitals adapt to value-based care
RFID security for hospitals
RFID: 6 steps to a strong security baseline