Global Edition
Interoperability

HHS announces interoperability innovation awardees for FHIR scalability, patient engagement

New projects at UT Austin and San Diego Regional HIE will get funding through the LEAP in Health IT program.
By Mike Miliard
September 10, 2019
02:39 PM

Two interoperability projects will get a funding boost from the Leading Edge Acceleration Projects in Health Information Technology, or LEAP in Health IT program, launched by the The Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information IT.

WHY IT MATTERS
The LEAP in Health IT awardees will get address fast emerging and future challenges to advance the development and use of interoperable health IT.

The specific focus is twofold. ONC was seeking innovations in the standardization and implementation of scalable FHIR consent resources, and the design, development and demonstration of enhanced patient engagement technologies.

The 2019 awardees are San Diego Regional Health Information Exchange and University of Texas at Austin.

San Diego Regional HIE, with an eye toward standards, use case and community testing, will develop and make available FHIR Consent Implementation Guide and package new open-source prototypes and content to assist partners in using the FHIR Consent Resource.

University of Texas at Austin will develop and test a patient-engagement platform to support an array of mobile apps aimed at underrepresented populations. The focus will be on privacy and security needs, user-centered design approaches and appropriate data sharing across patients, clinicians and researchers.

THE LARGER TREND
ONC says the LEAP in Health IT initiative is aimed at "well-documented and fast emerging challenges that inhibit the development, use, and/or advancement of well-designed, interoperable health IT. It is expected to further a new generation of health IT development and inform the innovative implementation and refinement of standards, methods, and techniques for overcoming major barriers and challenges as they are identified."

These initiatives are the most recent in ONC's ongoing efforts to spur interoperability innovation across healthcare. While another project, CONNECT, recently transitioned from ONC control to the private sector, other efforts continue as the agency pushes forward on data exchange imperatives of the 21st Century Cures Act.

ON THE RECORD
"These projects will make it easier for our increasingly complex health care system to leverage the latest technological advancements and breakthroughs more quickly and to enable real-time solutions to health care challenges," said National Coordinator for Health IT Dr. Don Rucker, in a statement.
 

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Healthcare IT News is a publication of HIMSS Media.

Topics: 
Government & Policy, Health Information Exchange (HIE), Interoperability, Patient Engagement, Population Health

More regional news

BlueCross BlueShield Data Innovation Challenge names finalists

By
Mike Miliard
September 10, 2019
Digital identity verification is one key to fighting cybersecurity threats

Digital identity verification is one key to fighting cybersecurity threats

By
Bill Siwicki
September 10, 2019

UK pledges £130m for new tech to tackle debilitating diseases

By
Leontina Postelnicu
September 10, 2019
View all comments 0

Related Content

Top Story

In a first, HIPAA right of access case gets settled with OCR

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
Apple to launch Health Records app with HL7's FHIR specifications at 12 hospitals
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Compliance & Legal
Privacy & Security
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Webinars

More Webinars

Patient Engagement
Cloud Computing
Data Warehousing

Video

Managing medications via iPhone
New avenues opening up for digital health
Liberating healthcare data is the goal in US and abroad
Healthcare Without Walls: Serving people where they are

More Stories

Redox, FDB partner on interoperability, document writeback
French pharmacy group to launch in-store digital wellness coaching
New avenues opening up for digital health
ADHA partners with 42 organisations on secure message functionalty
Cornell, UCSF, others working to help Android users share EHR data
New technologies for evidence-based care are boosting patient outcomes
Provider and patient satisfaction soar at Goshen Health with secure text messaging

Goshen Hospital.

Provider and patient satisfaction soar at Goshen Health with secure text messaging
Center for Medical Interoperability launches new verification program
Center for Medical Interoperability launches new verification program