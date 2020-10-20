Global Edition
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

'Hey Cerner': Company seeks health systems to help test new Voice Assist tech

St. Joseph’s Health and Indiana University Health have already enlisted to help refine the EHR voice command tool, and the company has put out the call for other hospitals to do the same.
By Mike Miliard
October 20, 2020
03:50 PM
Cerner trade show booth

As Cerner gears up to launch its new natural language processing technology, Voice Assist, it is asking for healthcare providers to sign on as new testing partners.

WHY IT MATTERS
The company says Voice Assist will enable easier interaction with Cerner electronic health records, enabling clinicians – by simply saying "Hey Cerner" – to query and retrieve patient data from the EHR, place orders, set up reminders and more.

The goal is time savings, burden reduction and improved provider experience, as EHR clinical end-users can more easily document while navigating the patient record

Cerner says Voice Assist – which is powered by Nuance speech recognition technology and should be available by 2021 – can respond to phrases such as "Remind me to call the patient in six months about their high cholesterol," "Order Lipitor 40 mg oral tablet" and "What is the latest white blood cell count?"

New Jersey-based St. Joseph’s Health and Indiana University Health are two Cerner clients who are already exploring early versions of the new tool.

THE LARGER TREND
Cerner's rival Epic launched its own ambient voice technology – known as Hey Epic, offering a similar range of capabilities – earlier this year.

And, as we showed in this special report, health systems such as Beth Israel Deaconess and Northwell Health have also been finding new and innovative use cases for an array of other voice assistant tools: Amazon's Alexa, Apple's Siri, Google Home and Assistant, Microsoft Cortana, and others.

ON THE RECORD
"St. Joseph’s Health is excited to pilot Cerner’s Voice Assist technology, which will enable our clinicians to complete several tasks in the EHR via voice commands," said Lisa Green, director of clinical information systems at St. Joseph’s Health, in a statement.

"We envision that this technology will be conducive to more meaningful clinician-patient interaction, since the clinicians will spend less time manually documenting. We hope to see improved efficiency, [and] clinician and patient satisfaction throughout this trial period," she added.

"At IU Health, we’re creating designated innovations centers where we trial the latest new technologies in real clinical workflows," said Cliff J. Hohban, vice president of IS, applications & PMO at IU Health. "This allows us to move new tools into our system rapidly and iteratively. We’re excited to pilot Cerner’s Voice Assist, which will allow our clinician’s to handle several tasks in the EHR with their voice."

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS publication.

Topics: 
Artificial Intelligence, Clinical, Decision Support, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Workflow

More regional news

Columns of dates and notations on a computer screen

AI and machine learning: a gift, and a curse, for cybersecurity

By
Kat Jercich
October 20, 2020
An X-ray machine display

Healthcare C-suite bullish on AI, telehealth

By
Kat Jercich
October 20, 2020
Maine Portland Community Health Center

Portland Community Health Center in Maine

From Zoom to full EHR-integrated telemedicine on $245,000

By
Bill Siwicki
October 20, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

Maine Portland Community Health Center

Portland Community Health Center in Maine
From Zoom to full EHR-integrated telemedicine on $245,000

Most Read

Moscow DOH uses AI platform to detect lung cancer symptoms
Connected health tools can play a vital role in the COVID-19 crisis
Health passports and distancing tools among COVID-19 tech climbing Gartner Hype Cycle
FDA issues emergency use authorization for plasma as COVID-19 treatment
First component of VA EHR modernization goes live in Ohio
Algorithm cuts time spent on COVID-19 patient contact tracing by 60%

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Cloud Computing
Privacy & Security
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Quality and Safety
Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence

Video

SkinVision's Gavin Matthews
Changing landscape of digital dermatology
woman with breast cancer
Advances in detecting, treating breast cancer
Dr. Anthony Chang
AI is fast-evolving for an array of use cases
Sponsored by
Dr. Ian Chuang
Leveraging digital systems and data at the point of care during COVID-19

More Stories

COVID-19, contact tracing
COVID-19: What is different in our understanding of this pandemic to the accepted wisdom in the spring of 2020?
Dr. Anthony Chang
AI is fast-evolving for an array of use cases
GE healthcare, data analytics, VNAs
How VNAs can address the challenge of data accessibility and analysis
Germany, Digital Healthcare Act, healthcare apps
Two healthcare apps available for prescription in Germany for first time

Credit: NVIDIA

Thailand’s Siriraj Hospital to deploy NVIDIA DGX A100 systems for medical research & clinical applications
GE Healthcare unveils new edge computing tools for clinicians
A man using a phone on a couch
ATA partners with ORCHA to develop approved app library
Dr. Ian Chuang
Leveraging digital systems and data at the point of care during COVID-19