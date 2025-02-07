Global Edition
Population Health

Health system heavy hitters team on new network for nutrition-based interventions

Tufts University, Kaiser Permanente and other healthcare organizations have launched the National Food is Medicine Network of Excellence to share best practices and measure the health outcomes and costs of produce prescription programs.
By Andrea Fox
February 07, 2025
10:46 AM

Image: Kampus Production/Pexels

The Food is Medicine Institute at Tufts University is collaborating with Kaiser Permanente to create the new Food is Medicine National Network of Excellence. 

Joining the effort are several other major healthcare organizations including Geisinger, Highmark Health, CVS Health, Elevance Health, Devoted Health and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina.

WHY IT MATTERS

By offering programs such as medically-tailored meals, prescribing fresh produce and generally offering better nutrition education, hospitals and health systems can better address diet-related chronic medical conditions, the organizations say, and reduce down-the-line healthcare costs.

Tufts leaders say the new national network has been organized to coordinate various efforts across the country that integrate Food is Medicine, or FIM, interventions into healthcare. 

By harnessing the latest research and training to enhance patient care and education, the network will focus on three priorities:

  • Developing frameworks to assess FIM interventions and measuring health outcomes and costs.
  • Sharing insights and identifying opportunities to optimize program design and delivery.
  • Promoting the efficacy of FIM through engagement with the healthcare sector, policymakers and the public. 

"Kaiser Permanente has been testing Food is Medicine programs for several years," Pamela Schwartz, executive director of community health for the organization, said in the announcement. "We’re excited by their potential to improve health. That’s why we’re expanding these efforts and using our findings to help other healthcare organizations do the same."

THE LARGER TREND

Tufts first launched its Food is Medicine Institute back in 2023, with a key focus being the integration of nutrition security screening tools into the electronic health record at Tufts Medical Center. Another goal was to study how food and nutrition can support maternal and child health equity.

For example, Tufts has been researching produce prescription programs that leverage healthy food to treat diet-related diseases. As Ronit Ridberg, a research assistant professor at its FIM Institute, explained to Salon last month, the critical link is healthcare delivery

FIM interventions are "a referral from your primary care provider or another healthcare provider, and it’s really tied to a health condition that’s related to diet," Ridberg said. FIM is "more about food and nutrition support being tied to the health system."

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who was nominated to lead the U.S. Health and Human Services – and this week cleared a Senate Finance Committee vote, and could be headed for confirmation – has said nutrition and food quality are a cornerstone of his many healthcare beliefs.

When asked during a confirmation hearing in January about integrating nutrition-based interventions into programs such as Medicare and Medicaid, he said there were many ways to do that, including improving school lunches through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and better consumer education.

ON THE RECORD

"Each year, suboptimal diets and food insecurity cause more than 500,000 deaths and cost the U.S. economy $1.1 trillion in healthcare and lost productivity," said Dr. Dariush Mozaffarian, a cardiologist and the director of Tufts' Food is Medicine Institute, in a statement about the new network. "By working together, we can scale evidence-based nutritional interventions that are driving change, improving health and reducing disparities."

Andrea Fox is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Email: afox@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Government & Policy, Patient Engagement, Pharmacy, Population Health

More regional news

Hospital staff walking in hallway

HIMSS25 session shows how physicians are incentivized in alternative payment models

By
Susan Morse
February 07, 2025
Sandra Johnson of CliniComp on EHR

What's behind EHR-induced clinician burnout? And how to solve it?

By
Bill Siwicki
February 07, 2025
stethoscope on iPad

HIMSSCast: Nurse practitioners and AI – a potent combination

By
Bill Siwicki
February 07, 2025
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Top Story

Woman holds a plastic delivery of prescription produce for an older man
Health system heavy hitters team on new network for nutrition-based interventions

Most Read

Digital pharmacy ordering enabled in Victoria and more briefs
How Mayo Clinic is using real-world data to advance precision medicine
Mental health digital therapeutics boost outcomes at Froedtert & MCW
Ouma Health, Marani Health team up for maternity care in underserved areas
First federal health agency joins TEFCA via eHealth Exchange
'Self-evolving' virtual hospital concept in China to go public in 2025

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Imaging

Video

Emilio Goldenhersch at MKThink_Firefighters battle a blaze Photo by shaunl/E+/Getty Images
Preventing disease in frontline responder spaces
Sang Youl-Rhee at Kyung Hee University Medical Center_HIMSS24 APAC
Seoul hospital's digital approach to chronic diseases
Hal Wolf at HIMSS_Las Vegas skyline Photo by halbergman/E+/Getty Images
HIMSS CEO Hal Wolf previews what's on tap for HIMSS25
Gunnar Trommer and Erik Adams at BCG_Las Vegas skyline Photo by halbergman/E+/Getty Images
What are must-haves for AI devices to be commercialized and regulated?

More Stories

Hal Wolf at HIMSS_Las Vegas skyline Photo by halbergman/E+/Getty Images
HIMSS CEO Hal Wolf previews what's on tap for HIMSS25
CGI grid imposed over cityscape
Provider investment needed to close digital divide
Dr. Mintu Turakhia of the Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Healthcare System on AI
Is prediction the next frontier for artificial intelligence?
Microprocessor chip for AI
Stargate could lead to AI models that are smaller and faster
Gunnar Trommer and Erik Adams at BCG_Las Vegas skyline Photo by halbergman/E+/Getty Images
What are must-haves for AI devices to be commercialized and regulated?
Doctor showing tablet to patient
Deploying AI-powered solutions can save lives through enriching disease screenings
Lily Liu at Western Health_HIMSS24 APAC
Setting up EMRs at an Australian public health service
Why are pharma, medical device and DTx companies investing in telemedicine?