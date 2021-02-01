Global Edition
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Health system flags vulnerability in Epic COVID-19 vaccine scheduler

The pathway discovered at Michigan-based Beaumont Health allowed users to "cut in line" to schedule unauthorized appointments and circumvent current state mandates.
By Kat Jercich
February 01, 2021
11:29 AM
Epic logo at a booth

Michigan-based Beaumont Health detected "unusual activity" on Saturday related to the online COVID-19 vaccine scheduling available through its Epic electronic health record system.

According to a press release shared on the system's website, a user took advantage of a vulnerability in Epic's scheduling tool, allowing for 2,700 people to "cut in line" and register for an unauthorized vaccine appointment. Those appointments have now been canceled.

"These appointments violate the ethical distribution framework Beaumont created based upon the State of Michigan’s mandatory vaccine guidelines," said Beaumont Health Chief Information Officer Hans Keil in a statement. "We regret that 2,700 people in our community became victims of this unfortunate incident."

WHY IT MATTERS

According to a statement from Epic, the issue occurred when a scheduling pathway "intended only for direct recipients" was shared by unauthorized members of the public.

"We are working with Beaumont to address this situation, but this will not interfere with those who are currently eligible to schedule an appointment and receive a vaccine," read the statement.

Epic did not respond to requests for comment by press time about whether similar vulnerabilities could be exploited in other health systems using its vaccine scheduler.

Beaumont stressed that the incident had neither led to any outside access to medical records nor compromised any individual's medical information.

"The pathway simply allowed users to schedule an unauthorized appointment that circumvented the current Michigan mandates," said the press release.

THE LARGER TREND

Epic has been preparing its systems to assist clients with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout since late last year, along with other EHR giants such as Cerner and athenahealth. 

The vendor also announced this past month that it would team up with other heavy-hitters to help aid in coordination and record-keeping with regard to the vaccine.

At the same time, cybersecurity experts have pointed to potential concerns around the rollout, noting that heightened demand could exacerbate existing vulnerabilities presented by the COVID-19 crisis.

"Companies have had to quickly navigate the changes brought about by social distancing guidelines and adapt to remote working environments, with cybersecurity looming as an afterthought. With more information being shared across devices and services, businesses must double down on data protection and security to protect against these emergent risks," read one report released in December.

ON THE RECORD

"We remain committed to vaccinating as many people as possible who meet the State’s guidelines," said Keil. "We are also notifying the Michigan Hospital Association and other Michigan health systems about the issue."

 

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Email: kjercich@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Population Health, Privacy & Security

More regional news

Montefiore Medical Center

EHR snooping at Montefiore leads to security breach

By
Mike Miliard
February 01, 2021
A healthcare worker prepares the COVID-19 vaccine

(Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Analytics: a weapon against the COVID-19 vaccine black market

By
Kat Jercich
February 01, 2021
EarlySense remote patient-monitoring technology

EarlySense remote patient-monitoring technology

EarlySense eyes RPM growth with sale of contact-free monitoring tech to Hillrom

By
Bill Siwicki
February 01, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

Epic logo at a booth
Health system flags vulnerability in Epic COVID-19 vaccine scheduler

Most Read

Cloud EHR vendor nTreatment reportedly left medical records unprotected
International Views from the Top: 'Technology was an enabler, not the endpoint'
How to bring the digital health lessons learned from COVID-19 into the future
Insights into Asia Pacific’s healthcare tech trends; key learnings from an integrated health management system leveraged in China
Cleveland Clinic's use of algorithms for risk stratification results in better population health outcomes
Ambient documentation with Epic helps reduce clinician burnout at Monument Health

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Population Health
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

Christophe Doré, security manager at Capsule Technologies
How the pandemic is affecting cybersecurity efforts
DrFirst President Cameron Deemer
Using AI and ML to boost both patient and provider experience
Lyft VP Megan Callahan
How COVID-19 drove Lyft to launch essential care delivery program
HIMSS Media top stories
House bill seeks to safeguard telehealth; DarioHealth buys Upright Technologies

More Stories

Northwell Health building
Northwell machine learning model can predict COVID-19 respiratory failure
athenahealth building
Athenahealth to pay $18.25M for alleged False Claims Act violations
Sentara Healthcare Princess Anne Hospital

Sentara Healthcare's Princess Anne Hospital

Sentara Healthcare manages demands of Epic EHR with remote hosting
Lebanon, covid-19, vaccine
Egypt and Lebanon launch online registration systems for COVID-19 vaccine
HIMSS Media top stories
House bill seeks to safeguard telehealth; DarioHealth buys Upright Technologies
Person wearing stethoscope at a computer
NCQA stresses digital quality measurements in advice to Biden admin
Claudia Pagliari, director of global eHealth at the University of Edinburgh
Leverage local intelligence to better manage public health crises
Coffeyville Regional Medical Center Kansas

Coffeyville Regional Medical Center in Coffeyville, Kansas

Meditech depression/suicide screening tool helps Coffeyville Regional save lives