Global Edition
Analytics

Health Catalyst unveils two systems and a service for COVID-19 response

The healthcare analytics vendor's systems and service are focused on patient tracking, public health surveillance and staff-augmentation support.
By Bill Siwicki
March 18, 2020
11:38 AM

Health Catalyst, a vendor of healthcare analytics technology and services, after numerous conversations with health system clients, will offer two COVID-19 systems and a new service to its domestic clients, with the first system available to pilot clients by the end of the month.

The technology associated with these systems will be offered to all clients at no incremental cost through the end of 2020. In the weeks ahead, Health Catalyst will continue to explore with clients additional potential analytics systems helpful in addressing the COVID-19 situation.

The first system, Patient & Staff Tracker, is a tailored module of Health Catalyst’s Patient Flow Analytics Accelerator that offers health systems the ability to track where patients who test positive for COVID-19 have been within the health system setting, and which staff members have interacted with these patients, to inform capacity management, testing, quarantine and decontamination activities.

Automatic, not manual

Many health systems are compiling this information manually today. This new system automates the process and produces a straightforward and actionable report, the vendor said. Health Catalyst is making this technology module available to all health system clients at no incremental cost, with any associated additional services offered at a discounted rate through the end of 2020.

The second system, Public Health Surveillance, is a tailored module of Health Catalyst’s Patient Safety Monitor Application Suite that identifies unusual patterns of symptoms and clinical tests that could represent illness, with the aim of flagging these events of significance in a timely manner to aid in an effective public health response and management of infectious agents.

A distinct advantage of the capabilities of the Public Health Surveillance module is to enable clients’ hospital epidemiologists and infection-control personnel to perform local, rapid and preliminary assessments of patient-level clinical data and determine whether or not that information is significant to their healthcare system’s biosurveillance programs, the vendor said.

The Public Health Surveillance module leverages Health Catalyst’s DOS platform to provide enhanced bio surveillance monitoring and analytics of patients at the initial point of contact with the healthcare organization and operates in periods of high alert (COVID-19 epidemic) or special events as well as for routine practice. Health Catalyst is making this technology module available to all health system clients at no incremental cost, with any associated additional services offered at a discounted rate through the end of 2020.

And the service, Staff Augmentation Support, is in response to requests from health system clients to use Health Catalyst team members as additional trained analytics, data science and domain-expert staff members to respond to increased demands placed on health system clients due to COVID-19 treatment. Health Catalyst is offering these staff-augmentation support services at a discounted rate through the end of 2020.

Helping to lead this effort is Stan Pestotnik, Health Catalyst senior vice president of patient safety products, credited with developing and deploying the United States’ first comprehensive clinical-decision support software for infection control, antimicrobial stewardship and adverse drug-event surveillance, the vendor said. He has authored more than 75 peer-reviewed publications on the clinical use of health IT.

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT
Email the writer: bill.siwicki@himssmedia.com
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Analytics

More regional news

NHS Digital to deliver new services, use data ‘more efficiently’ in latest effort to tackle coronavirus pandemic

By
Leontina Postelnicu
March 18, 2020

OCR will ease restrictions on telehealth tech during COVID-19

By
Mike Miliard
March 18, 2020

The health ministers of each country held an online meeting earlier this month; Credit: Gulf Cooperation Council

Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf sets up joint operations room to combat COVID-19

By
Ahmed El Sherif
March 18, 2020

Related Content

Top Story
OCR will ease restrictions on telehealth tech during COVID-19

Most Read

Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
2017: The Year Ahead in Healthcare Information Technology
CVS-Aetna merger will make an even bigger giant out of Epic
Why EHR data interoperability is such a mess in 3 charts
Accenture, Merck partner with Amazon Web Services for new cloud precision medicine platform
AI, machine learning will shatter Moore's Law in rapid-fire pace of innovation

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Analytics
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Artificial Intelligence

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Patient Engagement
Clinical

Video

How tech is guiding coronavirus response worldwide
Population health: How tech can assist at-risk patients
Mapping the future of healthcare in UAE
Deploying telehealth to improve access to healthcare

More Stories

Verily's COVID survey.
Verily launches COVID-19 triage website, but only for some Bay Area residents
COVID-19 shows why we must prioritize public health surveillance funding
The suboptimal state of healthcare security – and how to improve it
The suboptimal state of healthcare security – and how to improve it
UPDATED: HHS fends off cyberattack as it fights coronavirus
Coronavirus outbreak triggers wave of apps, online tools for diagnosis, testing
As COVID-19 cases increase, so do privacy concerns about EHR snooping
Bruce Greenstein of LHC Group gives President Trump an elbow bump.
President Donald Trump declares the coronavirus a national emergency
Donald Trump
UPDATED: Hospitals, physicians, nurses ask for coronavirus disaster declaration