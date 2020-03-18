Health Catalyst unveils two systems and a service for COVID-19 response

Health Catalyst, a vendor of healthcare analytics technology and services, after numerous conversations with health system clients, will offer two COVID-19 systems and a new service to its domestic clients, with the first system available to pilot clients by the end of the month.

The technology associated with these systems will be offered to all clients at no incremental cost through the end of 2020. In the weeks ahead, Health Catalyst will continue to explore with clients additional potential analytics systems helpful in addressing the COVID-19 situation.

The first system, Patient & Staff Tracker, is a tailored module of Health Catalyst’s Patient Flow Analytics Accelerator that offers health systems the ability to track where patients who test positive for COVID-19 have been within the health system setting, and which staff members have interacted with these patients, to inform capacity management, testing, quarantine and decontamination activities.

Automatic, not manual

Many health systems are compiling this information manually today. This new system automates the process and produces a straightforward and actionable report, the vendor said. Health Catalyst is making this technology module available to all health system clients at no incremental cost, with any associated additional services offered at a discounted rate through the end of 2020.

The second system, Public Health Surveillance, is a tailored module of Health Catalyst’s Patient Safety Monitor Application Suite that identifies unusual patterns of symptoms and clinical tests that could represent illness, with the aim of flagging these events of significance in a timely manner to aid in an effective public health response and management of infectious agents.

A distinct advantage of the capabilities of the Public Health Surveillance module is to enable clients’ hospital epidemiologists and infection-control personnel to perform local, rapid and preliminary assessments of patient-level clinical data and determine whether or not that information is significant to their healthcare system’s biosurveillance programs, the vendor said.

The Public Health Surveillance module leverages Health Catalyst’s DOS platform to provide enhanced bio surveillance monitoring and analytics of patients at the initial point of contact with the healthcare organization and operates in periods of high alert (COVID-19 epidemic) or special events as well as for routine practice. Health Catalyst is making this technology module available to all health system clients at no incremental cost, with any associated additional services offered at a discounted rate through the end of 2020.

And the service, Staff Augmentation Support, is in response to requests from health system clients to use Health Catalyst team members as additional trained analytics, data science and domain-expert staff members to respond to increased demands placed on health system clients due to COVID-19 treatment. Health Catalyst is offering these staff-augmentation support services at a discounted rate through the end of 2020.

Helping to lead this effort is Stan Pestotnik, Health Catalyst senior vice president of patient safety products, credited with developing and deploying the United States’ first comprehensive clinical-decision support software for infection control, antimicrobial stewardship and adverse drug-event surveillance, the vendor said. He has authored more than 75 peer-reviewed publications on the clinical use of health IT.

