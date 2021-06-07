Health and safety panel convened for HIMSS21

With the 2021 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition scheduled to take place as an in-person and digital event from August 9-13, HIMSS has convened a panel of health experts to help ensure a safe environment for attendees.

The aim of the health and safety panel is to help guide policies and decisions as attendees "reconnect for education, innovation and collaboration," according to HIMSS (parent company of Healthcare IT News.

"The current environment has prompted HIMSS to pursue comprehensive health and safety measures at HIMSS21," officials said in a statement. "HIMSS has been engaging internal and external experts to assist with health and safety advising. As a part of this approach, HIMSS has been working with a diverse panel of external resources to focus on guiding HIMSS21 procedures, in addition to assisting with a return-to-work strategy."

HIMSS – which announced in May that full COVID-19 vaccinations will be required for in-person attendance at HIMSS21 – says it also consulting with other experts in "public health, population health, epidemiology, event planning and execution, digital health, applied technology, and law."

As the conference approaches, it is incorporating "current public health guidance, input from internal and external community members, stakeholders, and evolving best practices," and directs attendees to the HIMSS21 Health and Safety Hub for ongoing updates.

The members of the health and safety panel are:

Dr. Eric Quiñones

Chief Healthcare Advisor

World Wide Technology

Among Quiñones' two decades of experience as a physician executive, has served as Clinical Director at Allscripts; Physician Manager at Deloitte; Director of Clinical Information Systems at DaVita HealthCare Partners (now Optum Health); National Director of Healthcare at Slalom and recently as VP of Medical Affairs & Business Development at the revolutionary clinical decision support start-up, Decisio Health.

Dr. Justin T. Collier

Chief Healthcare Advisor

World Wide Technology

Collier leads WWT’s Healthcare and Life Sciences practice, focused on delivering healthcare improvement through transformational projects in partnership with clients globally. He previously served more than seven years as a Division CMIO with HCA Healthcare.

Sue Feldman, RN

Professor and Director of Graduate Programs in Health Informatics

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Feldman is also a senior scientist at the Informatics Institute in the School of Medicine at UAB. Her research is primarily focused on health information systems for social good and wellness. She led a team to develop the GuideSafe platform of tools in the fight against COVID-19 for the state of Alabama; it has been in use across K-12 districts and Higher Education in AL to keep schools open and students on campus. Healthcheck, the daily symptom assessment tool, sees over 250,000 daily users. The event passport has been used for entrance to college football and other large scale events.

Tony Rose

Founder & CEO

Proof Market

Proof Market was founded to empower individuals to take custody of and control their own data with emerging "privacy by design" digital identity tools. The company initiated the Linux Foundation Public Health COVID-19 Credentials Initiative, the U.S. Vaccine Credentials Focus Group, and led the introduction of AB 2004 in California authorizing verifiable credentials for COVID-19 and other medical test results.