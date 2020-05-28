HCA, Bon Secours, others using SADA portal for COVID-19 data sharing

SADA, the cloud technology consultancy, today rolled out its COVID-19-focused National Response Portal, which was built in collaboration with HCA Healthcare and Google Cloud.

WHY IT MATTERS

Other healthcare organizations can contribute to and access the portal, which aims to collect and make accessible critical information and analytics to enable "data-driven decisions to prepare for and respond to emerging crises," starting with COVID-19.

First conceived by HCA, the SADA platform is designed to enable data sharing among providers and policymakers alike as they seek best practices and coordinate their response to the pandemic.

Cleveland Clinic, Community Health Systems and Bon Secours Mercy Health are among the health systems already sharing data on the portal.

Data from hospitals nationwide is submitted daily to the portal, in hopes of offering more detailed insights into ICU bed and ventilator supply, test results, and discharges of healthy patients. SADA says shared data is structured in a way that complies with HIPAA and other privacy rules.

"Even as some locations are already passing through the initial case surge, the path forward – moving from coping with the crisis to ending it and restarting the economy – remains largely uncharted," explained Michael Ames, senior director of healthcare and life sciences at SADA. "Our first goal is to arm healthcare administrators and government officials with data-driven insights to navigate the road ahead."

THE LARGER TREND

Company officials say the NRP aims to give healthcare organizations "situational awareness metrics at county and state levels." Especially given the sheer amount of COVID-19 data, it aims to give governments and healthcare leaders a central place to consolidate information to "understand the current situation and anticipate what's next."

In addition to hospital data, the National Response Portal also draws upon datasets related to social distancing, traffic and social mobility patterns in order to offer a more holistic view of how public policy and social behavior are affecting coronavirus spread.

ON THE RECORD

"The National Response Portal will support countless doctors, nurses, hospital administrators and suppliers on the front lines," said Community Health Systems Chief Information Officer Manish Shah, in a statement. "We're proud to be part of this initiative with SADA and other healthcare providers to help these heroes with timely data to serve our communities to the best of their abilities."

"As many states prepare for the unknown that comes from reopening services and activities, we anticipate that the NRP will be a valuable resource to ensure the health and well-being of our nation," added Jason Siegert, chief analytics officer, Bon Secours Mercy Health.

"The National Response Portal represents an important resource to help U.S. healthcare organizations, governments and the public understand and respond to the impact of COVID-19," said Philip Moyer, VP of industry sales at Google Cloud. "We are proud to support this initiative from SADA and HCA Healthcare."

