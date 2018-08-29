Harris Healthcare acquires Iatric Systems, will run it as an independent business

The company will continue to develop integration technology help hospitals with EHR optimization, medical device integration interoperability and other functions.
By Mike Miliard
August 29, 2018
12:47 PM
Share
Harris Healthcare acquires Iatric Systems

Harris Healthcare acquired Iatric Systems for an undisclosed sum. Boxford, Massachusetts-based Iatric, which specializes in integration tools to help hospitals optimize electronic health records and other IT infrastructure, will operate as an independent business unit of Harris, officials said.

Iatric develops a wide range of technology for medical device connectivity, security, interoperability and other areas of EHR optimization. Its President and Chief Operating Officer Frank Fortner, who has been with the company for 20 years, was named executive vice president for Iatric Systems.

Iatric recently partnered with device makers like Hospira to promote more secure connectivity between smart infusion pumps and EHRs, using its Accelero Connect software. And its FlexButton application enables single sign-on, helping clinicians avoid multiple re-authentications when accessing third-party data in the EHR.

"The acquisition of Iatric Systems represents a natural extension of our offerings in the healthcare information technology segment," said Harris Healthcare President Jerry Canada, Jr.

The size and scale of Harris, Fortner added, will offer the Iatric business unit new and resources to help support its customers. It helps position Iatric Systems "for continued and long-term success in line with our 28-year history of providing innovative healthcare IT solutions to hospitals."

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Interoperability, Mergers & Acquisitions
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

IDx AI tool in clinical use

The IDx AI tool in clinical use at University of Iowa Health Care. Credit: YouTube

Top Story
AI diagnostic tool plows through FDA clearance, but some experts not convinced

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
Apple to launch Health Records app with HL7's FHIR specifications at 12 hospitals
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Patient Engagement
Network Infrastructure
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Analytics
Women In Health IT
Analytics

Video

Healthcare Security Forum presenters talk about preventing medical device hacks
Presentation: Dissecting the anatomy of a medical device hack
Anahi Santiago, CISO and Christiana Care Health System talking at Healthcare Security Forum in San Francisco
Presentation: Agile security for the modern healthcare organization
Anyi Chen talks to HIMSS TV at Big Data and Healthcare Analytics Forum
Finding actionable data means 'not boiling the ocean'
John Gluck of Pure Storage talks about analytics at Big Data Forum
Presentation: Finding value and taking analytics to the next level

More Stories

Harris Healthcare acquires Iatric Systems
Harris Healthcare acquires Iatric Systems, will run it as an independent business
Depressed woman at computer

In Missouri, a digital behavioral healthcare platform helps patients struggling with the time in between appointments.

Digital health fills care gaps for mental health patients
KLAS healthcare IT booth at HIMSS18
Epic, Cerner, Allscripts gaining traction in a European EHR market that's in competitive flux
Mona Siddiqui
HHS chief data officer to discuss data initiative findings at Health 2.0
elderly getting out of van and into a wheelchair
AI is hyped, but big data, social determinants may have a bigger impact
workers sitting in a row waiting for job interview
C-suite candidates: Career advice from a top recruiter
view from South Boston, Massachusetts

Humana Studio H will open its South Boston location in the summer of 2019.

Humana to broaden digital health, data analytics efforts at new Boston location
Wolters Kluwer booth at HIMSS18
Steward rolls out new tech to standardize decision support across 38 hospitals