Half of hospitals still managing supply chain data manually, if at all

Despite understanding the big ROI that can come from supply chain analytics, too many health systems aren't efficiently or effectively making use of their operational insights, a new study shows..
By Mike Miliard
March 08, 2019
12:33 PM
Share

Hospital decision makers obviously understand that efficient supply chains can boost margins and bolster bottom lines. And many also understand they can improve the quality of care.

Despite that, nearly half of those polled for a new report say they're still using manual processes such as spreadsheets to manage their supply chain data instead of deploying more sophisticated analytics tools.

WHY IT MATTERS
The survey, sponsored by supply chain management vendor of Syft, finds that many hospitals recognize SCM as a priority but haven't made technology investments to improve its performance.

Just 13 percent, for instance, said it was their organization's highest operational investment priority for 2019, with many more focused on areas such as patient throughput and process improvement.

Still, hospitals said their recognized the good ROI of effective supply chains: 86 percent said better SCM would improve care quality, for example. Other healthcare leader saw supply chain as a means to improve their ability to deliver value-based care (67 percent), improve staff satisfaction and retention (45 percent), boost patient outcomes (43 percent) and and ensure regulatory adherence (37 percent).

Which is why it might be surprising that 27 percent said they haven't deployed analytics software to assess their supply chains for areas to improve quality and efficiency. Some hospitals (19 percent of them) aren't even analyzing it at all.

Those that are use a variety of measurement methods, according to the poll, such as in-house solutions (39 percent), EHRs (16 percent), third-party tools (19 percent) and outside consultants (7 percent).

About three out of four respondents said they use SCM analytics for tracking inventory (76 percent) or consolidating suppliers (71 percent). Fewer pursue more advanced use cases such as accessing data on case cost in the OR (57 percent), identifying and managing expired supplies (50 percent), surgeon supply use variance (42 percent), other (3 percent).

In the OR, especially, low-tech approaches are commonplace: "Specific to operating room procedures, 37 percent use Excel or other Microsoft tools to track margins per case," according to the report. "Twenty-seven percent use other low-tech tools, don’t know if they track OR margins, or do not track those margins. Thirty-six percent use a specific technology solution to track OR margins."

THE LARGER TREND
Despite these findings, many hospitals are innovating their approach to supply chain management – including, in some cases, using blockchain technology.

"For supply chains where participants are not known or trusted, blockchain technology can add trust, transparency, and traceability," said McKinsey researchers in a recent report. "Almost by definition, these supply chains are complex, multi-tiered, involve many parties, and they operate in a regulated environment that demands a higher level of traceability."

ON THE RECORD
"As we move towards value-based care models, hospitals are facing increasing pressures on their margins, and on their ability to deliver quality care," said Syft CEO Todd Plesko in a statement. "It’s amazing that while the large majority of survey respondents believe SCM can improve costs and care quality, fewer say they’re actually deploying advanced supply chain analytics to take advantage of that potential impact, which presents a major missed opportunity.

"Hospital leaders are going to need to use every tool in their toolbox to succeed, and they will need to turn the supply chain into a strategic business lever – not only to save money, but to improve clinician satisfaction, patient outcomes, and the care patients receive," he added.

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication. 

Topics: 
Analytics, Financial/Revenue Cycle Management, Quality and Safety
Share
View all comments 0

Related Content

Top Story

Top Story
RSA 2019: 3 provocative ideas security professionals should be talking about right now

Most Read

These 10 hospitals scored an 'F', pose greatest risk to patients, Leapfrog says
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Patient Engagement
Decision Support
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Cloud Computing
Analytics
Privacy & Security

Video

Rock Health on how $8.1 billion is being used to advance health IT
Why cybersecurity buzzword bingo is more than just a game
Beyond AI: Healthcare entering an exciting, new phase
Partnering with the FBI cybersecurity team to tackle infosec threats

More Stories

RSA 2019 top takeaways: AI, diversity and the need for a new cybersecurity culture
Beyond AI: Healthcare entering an exciting, new phase

"I think it’s time to rewrite our playbook," said Mary O’Brien, general manager, IBM Security, about the need to embrace an agile approach to security.

RSA 2019: Making the case for agile cybersecurity
RSA 2019: SANS shares top new security threats – and what to do about them

Christina Maslach, professor of psychology at UC Berkeley, and Josh Corman, chief security officer of PTC, speak Thursday at RSA in San Francisco.

RSA 2019: Burnout is coming to your cybersecurity team soon
Implementation best practices: Launching clinical decision support
Implementation best practices: Launching clinical decision support
Partnering with the FBI cybersecurity team to tackle infosec threats
EHR tool boosts clinical research participation for Medical University of South Carolina
EHR tool boosts clinical research participation for Medical University of South Carolina