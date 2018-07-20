Hackers breach 1.5 million Singapore patient records, including the prime minister's

In what officials say was a ‘deliberate,’ highly targeted attack, cybercriminals repeatedly targeted Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s personal records.
By Jessica Davis
July 20, 2018
12:45 PM
Share
Hackers breach 1.5 million Singapore patient records, including the prime minister's

The Ministry of Health Singapore. Credit: Google maps

Hackers breached the Singapore government’s health database with a “deliberate, targeted and well-planned” cyberattack, accessing the data of about 1.5 million patients, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, for almost a full week.

The cybercriminals initially breached a front-end workstation to gain privileged account credentials to obtain privileged access into the database. Officials said they detected unusual activity on July 4, but the hack began on June 27.

The investigation found the hackers didn’t tamper with the records, rather they exfiltrated the data. Officials said the attack was well-planned, and it wasn’t the work of “casual hackers or criminal gangs.”

According to the official statement, hackers targeted clinical visits between May 1, 2015, and July 4, 2018. All patients who visited SingHealth’s outpatient clinics and polyclinics during that time period were included in the breach. Patient care was not disrupted during the attack.

The stolen data contained demographic information and patient identification numbers. Medical information like diagnoses and test results weren’t included. However, for 160,000 patients, including the prime minister, the hackers stole data on outpatient-dispensed medications.

Upon discovery, officials said they immediately worked to stop further unauthorized access and notified authorities to investigate. During that time, the hackers continued their attempts to access the system. But all suspicious activity ended on July 4.

Since the attack, the health system has tightened up its security measures, which included temporarily “imposing internet surfing separation.” Officials said they’ve also increased controls on workstations and servers, reset user and systems accounts, and installed additional system monitoring controls.

“Similar measures are being put in place for IT systems across the public healthcare sector against this threat,” officials said. “The Ministry of Health has directed [the health system] to conduct a thorough review of our public healthcare system, with support from third-party experts, to improve cyber threat prevention, detection and response.”

“Areas of review will include cybersecurity policies, threat management processes, IT system controls, and organizational and staff capabilities,” officials said. “Advisories have been sent to all healthcare institutions, public and private, on the cybersecurity precautions and measures to be taken.”

The government’s minister in charge of cybersecurity will be establishing an inquiry committee to externally review the cyberattack. While Singapore doesn’t fall under HIPAA, it’s breach serves as a strong reminder that countries and government health services continue to be targeted by hackers.

Atlanta’s government systems went down for several days after a targeted cyberattack, while Germany’s network was attacked by hackers who targeted the private network of the interior minister.

Just this year, the U.S. and U.K. found the Russian government was behind the global Petya attack in June 2017. The wiper malware destroyed the IT systems of several major companies like FedEx and Merck, but also several U.S. health systems that had to replace entire networks to recover.

Twitter: @JessieFDavis
Email the writer: jessica.davis@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Network Infrastructure, Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

LabCorp still recovering from ransomware
Top Story
LabCorp still recovering from ransomware, won't say if it’s SamSam

Most Read

How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Nuance knocked offline by ransomware attacking Europe
Nuance still down after Petya cyberattack, offers customers alternative tools
Allscripts hit by ransomware, knocking some services offline
8 common questions about HL7
Blockchain's potential use cases for healthcare: hype or reality?

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Medical Devices
Interoperability
Clinical

Webinars

More Webinars

Cloud Computing
Interoperability
Telehealth

Video

John Gluck of Pure Storage talks about analytics at Big Data Forum
Presentation: Finding value and taking analytics to the next level
India Hook-Barnard from UC San Francisco talks about precision medicine and analytics at HIMSS Big Data Forum
Keynote presentation: Rise of the knowledge network
Michael Archuleta of Mt. San Rafael Hospital talks about data risk at Healthcare Security Forum
Presentation: Managing today's healthcare information explosion
Allyson Vicars of Advisory Board talks about security at Healthcare Security Forum
Presentation: Building an enterprise approach to mitigating risk

More Stories

doctor talking with patient about health data
Top 3 CIO priorities? Patient experience, IT cost containment, innovation
More than half of Maine prescribers are now EPCS-enabled
More than half of Maine prescribers are now EPCS-enabled
Hackers breach 1.5 million Singapore patient records, including the prime minister's

The Ministry of Health Singapore. Credit: Google maps

Hackers breach 1.5M Singapore patient records, including the prime minister's
patient safety tech for medication
Top patient safety pain points and where to focus improvement efforts
what you need to know about Cass Regional EHR ransomware attack

Cass Regional Medical Center in Harrisonville, Missouri. Credit: Facebook

Cass Regional EHR back online after ransomware attack: What you need to know
Rural hospitals need more funding for broadband, telehealth, AHA says

Credit: Cleveland Clinic on YouTube

AHA: Rural hospitals need telehealth, broadband funding
BioEnterprise, Bounce Innovation Hub partner to support biomedical entrepreneurs

BioEnterprise in Cleveland, Ohio. Credit: Google Maps

Biomedical entrepreneurs find new partnership support
AMA explains why doctors should be involved in EHR design and implementation
Human factors need to play bigger role in EHR design and implementation, AMA says