A guide to HIMSS19 networking events

While the educational sessions at the conference and the technology in the exhibit hall might be top of mind for HIMSS19 attendees, there is another crucial component of the global event: networking.

Health IT professionals from around the world can meet to discuss technologies, strategies, challenges and more. It's one of the highlights of the year, offering professionals the chance to take advantage of proximity to so many peers – comparing notes and helping each other as they tackle similar challenges.

To facilitate face-to-face meetings, HIMSS19 features numerous networking events designed to bring people together and get them talking.

Supermen and Wonder Women

The HIMSS19 Opening Reception takes place on Monday, February 11, from 5-7 p.m. in the Valencia Ballroom of the Orange County Convention Center. It’s going to be an event geared toward cosplay – with a superhero theme and an open invite for attendees to come dressed as their favorite comic book good guy. The reception is free to registered attendees and exhibitors.

Another major event is the Awards & Recognition Gala, Wednesday, February 13, from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Orlando in Regency P. The cost is $180 for individuals and $1,800 for a table of 10. Ticket sales close Monday, January 28. Black tie is optional. HIMSS honors individuals, groups and organizations from around the globe who have made outstanding contributions to health information and technology in the past year.

The Women in Health IT Networking Reception will be Tuesday, February 12, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Orlando in Regency R. The cost is $50 per person. This is an opportunity for attendees to be a part of the industry’s most powerful gathering of women innovators, leaders and entrepreneurs shaping and transforming health through technology today.

On another demographic front there is the Millennials Reception, Tuesday, February 12, from 6:30-8 p.m. on the Rosen Centre Hotel Pool Deck. The cost is $49 per person. The reception offers an opportunity for millennials and young professionals to connect with one another.

New HIMSS members will have a place to meet and greet at HIMSS19 at “HIMSS: What’s the Scoop? A New Member Ice Cream Social.” The event will take place Tuesday, February 12, from 1:30-3 p.m. in room W340A of the Orange County Convention Center. New members can network, explore educational offerings, discover ways to get involved and more. HIMSS staff, community and chapter volunteers will be available to answer questions.

From around the globe

A highlight every year at the global HIMSS conference is the International Reception, this year held Tuesday, February 12, from 5:30-7 p.m. The cost is $75 per person. Attendees can meet high-level global thought leaders and learn more about the latest international activities and initiatives in health IT. Delegates from around the globe will be on hand to network and exchange experiences.

First thing in the morning, the HIMSS19 Breakfast Sessions will offer attendees some education mixed with some networking. Admission is free.

On Wednesday, February 13, from 7:30-9:30 a.m., it’s “Interoperability & HIE Breakfast Panel: Disruptive Factors Expanding the Value of the Interoperability Continuum.” The event will take place in Hall F 9100 at the Interoperability Showcase theater. Also Wednesday, from 7:30-8:30 a.m., it’s “Long-Term and Post-Acute Care Breakfast.” The event will be in room W312B.

On Thursday, February 14, from 7:30-9:30 a.m., it’s “Blockchain Breakfast Panel – Blockchain Reality: Perspectives from the Frontlines of Healthcare.” The event will take place in Hall F 9100 at the Interoperability Showcase theater. Also on Thursday, from 7:30-8:30 a.m., it’s “HIMSS and SHIEC Health Information Exchange Breakfast.” The event will be in room W209C.

For information on more HIMSS19 networking events, click here.

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT

Email the writer: bill.siwicki@himssmedia.com