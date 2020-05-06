A guide to connected health device and remote patient monitoring vendors

Editor’s Note: This feature story initially was published on May 6, 2020. It is being updated regularly with more vendors.

In an age when nearly everyone is digitally connected in some way – even many senior citizens, who are often characterized as technophobic – it only makes sense that the healthcare industry is seeing a lot of connected health devices and remote patient monitoring (RPM) technologies.

Connected health devices run the gamut from wearable heart monitors, to Bluetooth-enabled scales, to Fitbits. They provide health measures of patients and transmit them back to providers – or in some cases are reported back to providers – to facilitate healthcare decisions from afar. Remote patient monitoring technologies are akin to telemedicine technologies, since they automatically observe and report on patients, often with chronic illnesses, so caregivers can remotely keep tabs on patients.

In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, connected health and RPM are more important than ever, because they enable physicians to monitor patients without having to come into contact with them, thus preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus. They also keep patients with less severe cases out of hospitals, so preserving precious bed space for patients with severe cases. Hospitals across the nation are using connected health and RPM to great effect during the pandemic.

To help healthcare CIOs, CMOs and other leaders find connected health devices and RPM technologies, Healthcare IT News has compiled this comprehensive listing of vendors. Here you will find concise descriptions of the companies and their products. And the list will continue to be updated over time.

Bardy Diagnostics

Bardy Diagnostics is a digital health and remote patient-monitoring company focused on addressing a long-standing complaint by cardiac electrophysiologists and cardiologists regarding their frequent inability to clearly distinguish the P-wave on ECG strips of existing monitors. The company’s Carnation Ambulatory Monitor (CAM) Patch is a P-wave-centric ambulatory cardiac monitor and arrhythmia-detection device that also is designed to improve patient compliance for both adults and children through its lifestyle-enabling form factor.

To overcome signal-to-noise limitations with short patch vectors, the CAM Patch employs a novel circuit design and uses advanced compression algorithms to process the signal, ensuring clear P-wave recording. These technological advancements, combined with the placement of the CAM Patch over the sternum, creates an aVF-like lead, optimized for P-wave signal capture, in addition to being sensitive enough to capture the higher-amplitude QRS signal.

Designed for simple ease of use and discretion, and with women’s comfort in mind, the hourglass-shaped CAM Patch is placed on the center of the chest, directly over the heart, for optimum ECG signal collection up to 14 days. The proprietary technology of the CAM Patch is able to detect and clearly record the often difficult-to-detect P-wave, the signal of the ECG waveform that is essential for accurate arrhythmia diagnosis. The result is a high-sensitivity P-wave monitor that is comfortable for all patients during extended wear.

The CAM Patch can serve as a remote patient-monitoring system during the COVID-19 pandemic, the vendor said. The quickly evolving COVID-19 public health emergency has warranted the growing use of telehealth and non-invasive remote-monitoring devices to facilitate patient monitoring while reducing patient and healthcare-provider contact and possible exposure to the virus.

Access to remote cardiac monitoring is crucial during this pandemic, especially for patients with COVID-19 who are being treated with Hydroxychloroquine, Azithromycin, or any other experimental or investigational medications that have been known to prolong the QT interval, potentially leading to Long QT Syndrome, Torsades de Pointes or other potentially lethal cardiac arrhythmias, the vendor explained.

Biofourmis

Biofourmis’ remote patient-monitoring and AI-based analytics technology, Biovitals, provides personalized predictive care by leveraging active and passive data collected from clinical-grade patient wearables that continuously monitor more than 20 physiological parameters, as well as patient-captured data from a mobile app.

Biofourmis’ primary therapeutic focus areas include heart failure and other cardiometabolic disorders, pain and oncology. And now its Biovitals Sentinel technology is being used to monitor quarantined and hospitalized patients in several countries with suspected or confirmed COVID-19. The Biofourmis armband wearable, Everion, is worn 24/7, and captures the patient’s temperature, blood oxygenation and numerous other physiologic signals in order to detect signs of decompensation, while the patient also reports any symptoms to their healthcare provider through a mobile app.

Biofourmis’ digital therapeutics are used for RPM across three primary healthcare stakeholder groups: health systems, payers and pharmaceutical companies. Typically, the health systems and payers work together in a value-based care arrangement that involves shared risk and reward. Clinicians at health systems typically prescribe Biovitals for three to six months of home monitoring following hospital discharge. The platform uses AI and machine learning that combine sensor data from the wearable with the patient’s medical history to create a unique profile that is updated in real time throughout the monitoring period.

The AI continuously runs algorithms on the patient’s profile to predict decompensation. Biovitals’ AI-based treatment algorithms then enable software-based therapeutic interventions that signal to clinicians what they should do next to intervene, in order to prevent critical events that would otherwise lead to hospitalizations or visits to the emergency department.

The treatment algorithms are personalized for each patient based on machine learning and ensure the right drug dosages and treatments for the right patient at the right time. For example, the Brigham Home Hospital program leveraged Biofourmis’ AI-based technology to improve outcomes while lowering costs by 38%, the company reported.

Pharmaceutical companies use Biofourmis’ RPM and AI-based predictive analytics in three ways: 1) Platform licensing for digital or virtual clinical trials; 2) with a “pill plus” model, in which Biofourmis’ technology augments the value of therapy by wrapping digital therapeutics around existing pharmaceutical therapy to increase value and drive better adherence and outcomes; and 3) as a companion therapeutic, in which Biofourmis establishes partnerships with pharma companies early in the drug-development process – even before phase 2 trials begin. Then, once the drug is approved, it can be prescribed only in conjunction with Biofourmis’ digital therapeutics technology.

CAREMINDr

CAREMINDr is a health IT communications company that provides mobile-enabled remote patient-monitoring systems that give physicians the ability to enroll their patients in condition-specific “journeys,” such as for diabetes and hypertension. Through the company’s app, physicians can automatically check in on patients in between face-to-face visits on a clinically relevant schedule that the physician’s practice controls, based on the patient’s conditions. In turn, patients report biometric, objective and subjective data on their health status and social determinants of health via a patient-facing app.

The technology often is supported by home medical devices such as glucometers, blood pressure cuffs, thermometers and pulse oximeters. These check-ins establish an accountable dialogue for patients with providers, to nurture trust and engagement. The mobile remote patient-monitoring approach is designed to enable physician practices, health systems and payers to reduce emergency department visits and hospital admissions by detecting health deterioration earlier, while encouraging care-plan adherence through repeated, automated contact with the patient that encourages their action and response.

The vendor’s technology is used for physiologic monitoring of patients with a variety of needs, including chronic care management and post-hospital discharge recovery. In addition, the company recently launched a COVID-19 monitoring system to support the management of patients with related symptoms, or who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are self-quarantining at home with mild symptoms.

A similar workplace monitoring system has been launched to help employers manage the return of employees to the workplace, in order to ensure any early signs of possible infection are quickly flagged. This customized journey requires employees to report their temperature and any other potential COVID-19 symptoms via the CAREMINDr app from home at least an hour before they are scheduled to work.

Any abnormal responses or vital stats are tagged and reported to: a healthcare organization partnering with the employer, a clinician on the employer’s staff or a human resources professional for a referral to a COVID-19 testing site to confirm an infection and prevent spreading the virus in the workplace. By tracking employees with potential COVID-19 infection, data also can identify communities that may become outbreak hot spots, and therefore may warrant a broader community health response.

Current Health

Current Health offers an AI-enabled remote patient-management platform. The platform continuously monitors the body across a range of vital signs, and augments this data with an ecosystem of devices to capture the broadest picture of human health and the patient’s symptoms. Current Health then uses AI to identify those at risk of disease and proactively alert physicians to potential issues, driving earlier intervention and treatment. The platform also enables health systems to determine how to best allocate resources – such as healthcare workers and beds – and contains the spread of infectious disease by managing care for lower-risk patients remotely.

For these reasons, Current Health can be valuable to health systems as they navigate the surge of patients requiring care due to COVID-19, the vendor said. Currently, dozens of health systems are using the platform to monitor and manage hundreds of patients infected with COVID-19 at home and in the hospital, the vendor reported. As a result, the Current Health team has access to anonymized vital-sign data and raw physiological sensor data – for example, temperature, heart rate, oxygen saturation, activity and posture – for hundreds of patients infected with the virus, as well as thousands of patients not infected with the virus.

Current Health is leveraging this data to better understand how the coronavirus presents and evolves across diverse populations via a partnership with the Mayo Clinic. Through this collaboration, the company is helping add to Mayo Clinic’s major advancements in accelerating COVID-19 detection and diagnosis, and in further efforts to understand and treat this disease, the vendor said. The company is collecting more data every day that will help in this effort, and Mayo Clinic is investing significant resources into COVID-19-related research.

Eko

Eko’s telehealth and remote patient-monitoring platform powers virtual cardiac and pulmonary exams by facilitating stethoscope and ECG live streaming. The platform has embedded video conferencing, or works alongside the video conferencing platform that a health system has in place. It also equips providers with Eko’s FDA-cleared AI to assist in remote screening for AFib, heart murmurs, tachycardia and bradycardia.

The system can be used to conduct telehealth visits between two or more clinics. A provider present with the patient at one location – a nursing home, community clinic, etc. – can share a stethoscope live stream with a consulting provider so they can hear the patient’s body sounds, assess rhythm strips and provide potentially lifesaving advice based on their exam findings.

The platform is also designed for direct-to-patient telemedicine. Using Eko, a patient will self-operate the DUO stethoscope from home and stream their body sounds to a listening provider, likely at a virtual care center or hospital. The DUO is a combined digital stethoscope and 1-lead ECG specifically designed for patients to operate at home under the remote supervision of a healthcare provider responsible for interpreting the data. The listening provider will be able to hear high-quality heart, lung, carotid and other body sounds, analyze the patient’s single lead rhythm strip, and leverage the AI.

Eko is used by telehealth departments across the country, including Sutter Health, the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, the University of Alabama Medical Center, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Spectrum Health and the University of Rochester Medical Center.

Fitbit

A famous consumer brand, Fitbit’s array of fitness trackers and smartwatches have seen use in healthcare settings as well. The devices’ sensors capture a range of wellness metrics such as step count, heart rate, active minutes, sleep time and sleep stages, and regularly sync these readings to a paired device.

In 2019, Fitbit unveiled a more data-driven personal-health subscription service for consumers that, among other features, generates personal reports that a user can download and share with their physician, nutritionist or personal trainer. And on the topic of apps, several of its devices support third-party software offerings that open more doors for health data collection or monitoring – for instance, a photoplethysmography (PPG)-based feature enabling nighttime atrial fibrillation readings.

Looking forward, the company recently announced the launch of its own large-scale study that will combine passive, continuous heart rate readings through the devices’ PPG sensor and a proprietary algorithm to flag potential cases of atrial fibrillation for clinical follow-up. In addition, the company is awaiting FDA approval for an onboard ECG feature for spot detection of atrial fibrillation.

GreatCall

The vendor’s Lively Mobile Plus is a medical alert device that helps keep older adults safe and independent by connecting users to GreatCall’s 5Star Urgent Response agents with one touch of a button. The device is equipped with added fall detection technology when paired with the Ultimate Health and Safety Plan, automatically connecting to an agent when a fall occurs.

The Lively Mobile Plus has GPS technology provided by Snapdragon Wear 1100 Platform, enabling reliable and accurate locating in emergency situations. The Lively Wearable2 is a mobile medical alert device that connects older adults to a 5Star Urgent Response Agent in any medical emergency via Bluetooth connectivity, and connects to the user’s smartphone through the Lively App.

5Star Urgent Response is an emergency service exclusive to GreatCall products that immediately connects device users to a trained, certified IAED 5Star Agent in the event of an emergency. Device users can press the 5Star button on their phone or wearable to immediately be connected to a 5Star Urgent Response agent, based in one of GreatCall’s three Caring Centers (located in Carlsbad, Reno and San Antonio). Agents will confirm users’ location, evaluate the situation and stay on the line until the situation is resolved.

The Lively Home is a passive remote monitoring system that leverages data and predictive analytics to help keep older adults safe and healthy. The Lively Home is unobtrusive, requires little to no active user engagement and offers data-driven insights on activities of daily living (ADLs) to caregivers.

These data-driven insights are beneficial in managed care and assisted living facilities because they offer additional context to caregivers and help them scale care and reallocate time and resources as needed to efficiently care for a larger population of patients at once. In addition, the information gathered by passive remote monitoring systems, paired with predictive analytics, is helping caregivers move to a preventive care approach.

Best Buy Health also offers on-demand social work services, including medication management. Through the acquisition of Critical Signal Technologies in 2018, its 24/7 Caring Centers can provide medication reminder and isolation/loneliness check in calls to older adults, as well as offer triage and wellness support services.

Best Buy Health also offers a monitored dispensing device to drive patient compliance and simplify in-home care. Monitored dispensing devices hold up to 28 consecutive doses of medication and can dispense one to four times each day (depending on individualized protocol) and come equipped with an audible alarm and flashing red light during dispensing.

Hello Heart

Hello Heart is a hypertension- and diabetes-monitoring system that empowers people to track, understand and improve their health. Users are able to build healthy monitoring habits using blood pressure cuffs and glucometers. They improve their health in real time with an easy-to-use smartphone application, and catch risk in time.

Employers and payers may offer telehealth options that allow the team member to meet with their doctor via video. However, unless the patient is using an FDA-validated monitoring system to track blood pressure and glucose levels, the doctor cannot diagnose, prescribe medication or identify life-threatening situations, the company said. Hello Heart offers an FDA-approved blood pressure monitor coupled with an app that tracks blood pressure readings and glucometers that track blood-glucose levels, weight and physical activity. It alerts for out-of-range hypertension to catch serious risks in time. It also provides medication-adherence tools.

Users of Hello Heart’s remote-monitoring system can provide their vital signs report to their physicians securely and privately. During a video telehealth call, the doctor, armed with this data, can detect serious conditions and proactively recommend treatment when needed. Hello Heart reports that users now are monitoring their health more than twice as often since being confined to their homes during the pandemic: 79% of users that had used Hello Heart once per week now use it two to four times a week.

iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm is a healthcare technology company that clinically diagnoses cardiac arrhythmias by combining wearable biosensing technology with cloud-based data analytics and machine learning capabilities. iRhythm’s Zio platform is a complete ambulatory cardiac monitoring system designed to meet patient needs across the risk spectrum, and includes a small, water-resistant wearable biosensor encasing a chip and two electrodes, collecting an uninterrupted, continuous electrocardiogram recording.

The FDA-cleared Zio device continuously logs heartbeat data for up to 14 days to analyze a patient’s heart rhythms. With more than 125 million hours of heartbeats logged from 500,000 patients and counting, iRhythm has a massive heart rhythm database, the company said. According to a paper published in Nature Medicine, iRhythm’s deep neural network uses this data to identify arrhythmias as accurately as expert electrophysiologists and cardiologists, the company contended. Once analyzed, all data then is curated by ECG experts. A cloud-enabled porta, Zio Suite, offered as a desktop and mobile application, provides the report to physicians in a time-effective way, allowing them to focus on patients.

Zio helps capture data for the 51% of patients who have their first symptom-triggered arrhythmia after 48 hours. Zio is designed to maximize patient comfort and compliance, which allows the biosensor to collect continuous, uninterrupted data, resulting in a 99% median analyzable time, the company explained. iRhythm has two main product offerings: Zio XT and Zio AT, the former for lower-risk heart patients and the latter for those who are higher-risk and require monitoring that is near real time and more long-term.

The Zio monitor is applied to a patient’s chest in the hospital or at home. Once applied, if a patient feels a symptom that may be an unusual heart rhythm, they press the top of the patch and briefly describe it in the Zio patient portal application. After wearing the monitor for the prescribed wear time, the patient removes it and mails it back to iRhythm, where the company’s patch intake centers compile the data for analysis by the DNN and curated by ECG experts to produce a customized final report for physicians.

The final Zio report gives physicians a comprehensive look into their patient’s heart rhythm data including: daily and total atrial fibrillation burden, daily and total ectopy burden, symptom/rhythm correlation, most relevant heart rhythm strips, heart rate trends, preliminary interpretation and key findings, and PVC burden and morphologies. The results are included in an actionable and comprehensive final patient report.

iRhythm is supporting physicians and patients during COVID-19 by expanding its home enrollment offering so more patients can receive and apply the patch at home and avoid potential exposure by going to a clinic or hospital. This also reduces physician exposure to the virus. The company also is working with Montefiore Health System in New York to monitor heart rhythms in COVID-19 patients in the hospital and remotely.

Because this technology provides remote readings, Montefiore can care for patients in various units across all three of their campuses from one centralized location, conserving resources while also providing high-level care to their patients. Upon discharge, the patient can continue wearing this device and be observed by a Montefiore cardiologist, providing additional monitoring in the crucial days immediately following discharge.

Medical Innovations

The company’s MiHealth Monitoring offering is designed to use evolving wearable technology to give healthcare providers insight into a patient’s health and recovery. Physicians are able to gain a better understanding of their patient’s chronic diseases by remotely monitoring a patient’s dynamic physiology.

MiHealth seeks to apply the art of medicine to the science of current and future wearable technology, the company said. By using derivative functions of standard Bluetooth-enabled medical devices and wearable technology, the company can asynchronously give physicians better insight into a patient’s day-to-day health and detect early perturbations of physiology, the vendor explained.

MiHealth’s iOS and Android smartphone apps provide text, voice and video communication to facilitate telemedicine. In addition, the MiHealth app allows scheduled and real-time patient self-assessment questions. Patient answers are displayed in easily interpretable graphics on a cloud-based dashboard. Patient education material in the form of images, documents and videos is pushed to patients through the app, as well.

The MiHealth provider dashboard is designed with clinical workflow in mind. It uses artificial intelligence to interpret and display remote monitoring data, striking a balance between alerting of concerning trends and avoiding alarm fatigue, the company said. Intuitive dashboard workflow allows the healthcare provider to dive deep into physiologic data with helpful graphic trend analysis.

Myia

Myia is an intelligent health monitoring platform for patients with chronic conditions. Myia’s platform ingests a wide range of real-world data from curated sensors and sources, transforming it through applied machine intelligence into actionable and objective clinical insights.

Integrating and curating a wide array of high-fidelity, third-party biometric sensors, Myia provides patients with a frictionless, consumer-grade experience focused on passivity of data, thus lessening the burden of technology for those who lack means and capacity.

Harnessing the power of human data, Myia equips clinicians with the precise information they need to both prioritize critical patients and prevent unplanned medical events. Myia provides clinical teams with contextualized proactive information targeted directly into their EHR and workflow. This enables Myia to augment the ability of clinicians to better care for patients living at home with chronic conditions like heart failure, COPD, diabetes and hypertension.

Philips

Philips’ remote patient monitoring technologies provide care teams with the tools they need to remotely track the health of their patients at home, collaborate with the patients’ doctors, and help detect problems before they lead to readmissions. Providers assign patients to specific care protocols and interventions that are tailored to condition or acuity level, which can include measuring vital signs, completing surveys, watching educational videos and participating in video visits with the virtual care team.

One product is called the eCareCoordinator clinical dashboard. The eCareCoordinator telehealth software platform allows clinicians to remotely monitor patients’ vital signs and send patients short surveys about their health status. This combination of objective data and subjective responses supports clinicians to make informed, timely care decisions.

It features patient and population management, connected care and collaboration across the enterprise, patient communication and engagement, patient empowerment to self-care, and tailored care plans.

Another product is called the eCareCompanion patient application. eCareCompanion is a telehealth application that patients access on a secure tablet at home and use to share health information with their care team.

With the tap of the screen, patients launch eCareCompanion, enter their password, and begin providing vital information to caregivers in a private and secure manner. Patients answer survey questions and enter requested measurements to enable the care team’s assessment. They are reminded of pre-assigned health tasks, and can view their recent vital trends, helping them associate health behaviors with health trends.

Qure4u

The Qure4u patient engagement platform connects patients and in-home remote patient monitoring devices with caregivers to support the delivery of virtual care by physician practices, medical groups and Federally Qualified Health Centers. The company’s RPM efforts include device connectivity, RPM data dashboards and alerts, patient care plans, and full integration with multiple physician practice EHR systems.

Most patients under remote monitoring have overlapping chronic conditions and use multiple in-home devices. To accommodate data input from several devices, Qure4u uses a proprietary integration engine and open API approach. The company connects APIs from multiple RPM devices including the most popular home monitoring apps and devices covering all vitals needed, from blood pressure, pulse, blood sugar and oxygen saturation to temperature, weight, nutrition and sleep data. Data from any RPM vendor that offers API connectivity can be uploaded into the Qure4u platform.

Patients have their individual care plan and receive mobile alerts from the Qure4u application to encourage compliance with RPM reporting, receive education and connect with their care teams. Secure messaging alerts are set up within Qure4u to notify clinicians when patients haven’t complied with their at-home monitoring. When needed, telehealth or secure messaging can also be done remotely through Qure4u.

Once collected by the Qure4u platform, data from the multiple RPM devices are consolidated and displayed to physicians, nurses, care coordinators and other caregivers via a single, consistent dashboard showing patterns and trends in at-home results. User-driven rules determine which data is displayed, and a layer of artificial intelligence alerts the care team of any rapid changes or outlier results based on patient, condition and care plan. For example, an intelligent alert is sent if data from a patient with chronic heart failure reports sudden weight gain.

Qure4u accommodates bidirectional EHR integration to review incoming RPM data and select specific information for inclusion in the EHR based on user preferences. RPM devices create a deluge of data that EHR systems were never built to receive and clinicians aren’t equipped to interpret. Qure4u makes review and digestion of incoming RPM data within the EHR easier for clinicians, the vendor contended, while also providing complete data drill-down capabilities. Finally, Qure4u helps care providers navigate the complicated labyrinth of RCM payments and incentives offered through CMS, state Medicaid programs and private payers’ value-based care contracts, the vendor said.

Somatix

Somatix markets SafeBeing, which is a wearable, AI-powered, remote patient monitoring system for healthcare providers. SafeBeing uses gesture-detection technology and machine learning algorithms to analyze users’ activities in real time. The algorithms remotely and passively detect physical and emotional indicators to generate insights on risk factors for adverse events, activity levels, sleep quality, poor medical compliance, falls, dehydration, irregularities and more. This data delivers important clinical insights to healthcare providers, helping them maintain continuous contact with and improve the wellbeing of those under their care.

SafeBeing provides caregivers and healthcare professionals with the ability to identify changes in the condition of their patients, reduce readmissions and improve clinical quality metrics, the vendor contended. SafeBeing monitors and trends individual patients’ activity levels to detect signs of clinical deterioration using adaptive machine learning algorithms, and detects signs of infection earlier than traditional medical measurement tools, such as vital signs monitoring, the company contended.

Somatix works with elderly care facilities across the care continuum (independent living, assisted living, sub-acute short term care, and nursing homes), hospitals (for the use-case of discharged patients), and substance abuse rehab centers.

During the COVID-19 epidemic where elder patients are at the highest risk and where hospitals are at overcapacity due to COVID-19, SafeBeing helps keep patients safer at home or in elder care facilities, and out of hospitals. It monitors a patient’s health, wellbeing and safety from a distance to reduce the risk of disease transmission, connects family members with patients during isolation, and establishes safe zones with geo-fencing to be notified when a patient has left their quarantine zone.

Sony

The company’s mSafety remote monitoring platform is designed for healthcare providers, health plans, mobile health tech providers, and other health and safety services. The B2B platform combines a secure cloud back-end system with a connected wearable, providing a ready-made platform upon which to develop and scale remote monitoring applications and services.

With applications built on the mSafety platform, patients are continuously monitored via a wearable equipped with sensors. Data regarding the user’s physical activity, heart rate, sleep patterns and location can continuously be gathered from in-device or additional external sensors and uploaded for service providers to see. The low-complexity device features a bright, simple monochrome display and IoT low power-consumption for long battery life. There is no need to pair it with a smartphone because it has a built-in eSIM for continuous connection.

The platform offers bi-directional communication, enabling service providers to both receive and send messages and to offer more proactive services. All transferred data is end-to-end encrypted, so no sensitive information is ever visible or stored in the mSafety back-end. The mSafety platform includes connectivity and subscription management as a service and comes with dashboards for remote device configuration and software updates, so that service providers have control over their fleet of installed devices and do not depend on the technology comfort level of the end user.

Services built on mSafety provide an effective way of monitoring people with chronic conditions such as diabetes, stroke, heart failure or arrhythmia, or at-risk seniors living in their own homes. When thinking of COVID-19, mSafety is not only for patients at high-risk, but also for early detection of the virus related to healthcare workers, patients’ relatives, front-line workers or even healthy people.

Although the device is suitable for a variety of different use-cases – including medical applications – the mSafety wearable is not a medically certified device. Should medical certification be necessary, Sony’s partners are responsible for acquiring the appropriate certification.

Spry Health

Spry Health offers independent practices, health systems and payers an end-to-end system that enables clinical remote care management for chronically ill and at-risk populations. The FDA-cleared (Class II) Loop System combines a clinical-grade wearable with AI-powered analytics to identify early signs of physiological deterioration, sometimes before symptoms are noticeable to the patient, and enable precision medicine to patients who need care.

Loop’s patient-centric wearable was designed for the most vulnerable patients and does not require any set-up, WiFi or smartphone. Patients need to charge it once a day and continue with their daily activities. The wrist-worn wearable passively captures multiple vital signs, such as blood oxygen (SpO2), respiration rate and heart rate throughout the day. Vitals are transmitted via a secure cellular 4G network to Spry Health’s cloud-based analytics engine, which meets HIPAA requirements for data security.

Spry Health’s clinical dashboard prioritizes patients by risk level and pinpoints signs of deterioration, which enables clinicians to intervene as necessary before patients experience an acute event. Providers need minimal training to efficiently use the clinical dashboard, the company contended. The Loop system is intended to integrate into existing workflows.

Clinical teams using the Loop System are empowered to improve outcomes, engage patients beyond the four walls of the healthcare organization, and reduce avoidable hospital visits, the company said. The Loop System can be prescribed to patients remotely, at the point of care or upon hospital discharge. Clinical monitoring service can be done internally within the healthcare organization or by using Spry’s network of remote nurses.

Loop has most commonly been used for patients suffering from chronic conditions, such as COPD and heart failure. In light of COVID-19, Loop is being used by healthcare organizations to remotely monitor patients confirmed with mild symptoms, individuals suspected or exposed to the virus, and at-risk populations, especially those at risk due to age or comorbidities.

VitalConnect

VitalConnect is a wearable biosensor technology company for wireless patient monitoring. Its products, including the VitalPatch and Vista Solution, are designed for use in a broad range of inpatient and outpatient settings, such as hospital monitoring, post-discharge care, cardiac monitoring and pharmaceutical systems.

The Vista Solution consists of a biosensor, tablet and central monitoring station. The biosensor, named VitalPatch, is a band-aid sized wearable, disposable device. The VitalPatch, in combination with the VistaTablet and optional third-party devices, can monitor 11 unique vital signs, including single-lead EKG, heart rate, heart rate variability, respiratory rate and blood oxygen levels. It also offers physicians the ability to monitor, diagnose and treat patients suffering from various health conditions including COVID-19 and cardiac arrhythmia.

For COVID-19, clinicians are using the Vista Solution to measure and monitor respiratory rate, heart rate, blood oxygen and body temperature. Clinicians have the ability to set predetermined alerts that, in real time, notify them if a patient crosses a threshold. This provides clinicians with vitals continuously, limiting the need for spot checks and thereby, limiting caregiver exposure.

The Vista Solution technology starts with the VitalPatch biosensor, which relays information to a tablet and thus the cloud. The data in the cloud is then available through a secure URL and central monitoring station. This station, named the Vista Center, displays important vital signs at caregivers’ fingertips, also allowing them to review historical data for each patient to understand trends and inform treatment decisions.

Recently, the FDA granted emergency use authorization to VitalConnect for cardiac monitoring in COVID-19 patients.

Vivify Health

Vivify Health offers a mobile, cloud-based platform that powers holistic, remote-care management through personalized care plans, biometric data monitoring, multi-channel patient education, virtual visits, and functionality configured to each patient’s needs.

Vivify Pathways is a patient-centered, connected care platform. It creates an on-demand digital pathway to collaborative care that extends from remote monitoring of high-risk patients to population health to employee wellness. It digitally expands care team outreach and keeps an automated eye on early decompensation, transitioning episodic care into financially efficient, proactive ongoing care. It extends care beyond the four walls of the provider facility to include populations of any size, condition and risk level. These systems can be delivered to virtually any mobile device or PC, or via a fully managed home kit.

Vivify Pathways +Home is a system for remote care for home health. Each +Home kit includes the appropriate biometric monitors for the patient’s condition, plus a tablet that can be used for the patient to upload readings and participate in telehealth calls. Vivify manages the logistics of sending kits to patients, tracking those kits, getting them returned and preparing them for the next patient.

Vivify Pathways +Go is a mobile, cloud-based, bring-your-own-device system for patient-centered connected care. It can be used to create a digital pathway to collaborative care on-demand and meet patients where they are to help drive better health outcomes. Multiple levels of care are available, as well as easy escalation to Vivify Pathways +Home as-needed for those highest-risk patients.

Vivify COVID-19 Screening Pathway enables low-risk patients to use their mobile devices to self-screen for COVID-19. It helps providers scale their availability by reducing the onslaught of worried patients converging on a facility. Vivify Health is offering unlimited use of the COVID-19 Screening pathway to providers at no cost.

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT

Email the writer: bill.siwicki@himssmedia.com

Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.